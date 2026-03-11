Shanghai sets record for inbound, outbound vessels

​A bustling foreign trade container terminal with constant truck and vessel movements at Shanghai Port on Feb 14, 2026. [Photo/VCG]

In the first two months of 2026, Shanghai ports handled a record 7,281 inbound and outbound vessels, up 2.4 percent year-on-year, according to Shanghai Customs.

Over the same period, 41,000 cross-border aircraft movements were reported, a year-on-year increase of 1.2 percent.

During the Spring Festival period, Nangang Terminal in the Lin-gang Special Area was particularly busy. On Feb 21, five foreign trade roll-on/roll-off vessels docked simultaneously.

To ensure the smooth export of domestically produced electric vehicles, Yangshan Customs opened a green channel for clearance and introduced visual supervision technology across the logistics chain, significantly boosting efficiency.

From January to February, automobile imports and exports at the Nangang Terminal reached 163,000 units, more than double the volume recorded a year earlier.

On March 5, the French container ship CMA CGM Osmium was refueled with 3,643 tons of China-made green methanol at Yangshan Port, setting a national record for a single bunkering operation.

Hongkou Customs has introduced a full-chain digital supervision system, which ensures operational safety while supporting the development of domestic green fuel supply chains.

On March 4, MSC Air Cargo launched its first air cargo route to Shanghai, further expanding the China–Europe air logistics network.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport Customs has rolled out a series of measures to streamline procedures to enhance passengers' travel experience.

According to Shanghai Customs, inbound and outbound passenger traffic at Shanghai ports reached 6.92 million in the first two months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 1.5 percent.