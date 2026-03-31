[City News]

Sports events in second quarter 2026

by shanghaigov
March 31, 2026
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With the arrival of spring, Shanghai’s sporting calendar gathers momentum, ushering in a vibrant season of competition across the city. From exhilarating water sports on the Huangpu River to world-class equestrian and archery contests, the second quarter promises unforgettable moments for both athletes and spectators. Here are the standout sporting events from April to June 2026.

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