[City News]
Sports events in second quarter 2026
by shanghaigovMarch 31, 2026
[City News]
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With the arrival of spring, Shanghai’s sporting calendar gathers momentum, ushering in a vibrant season of competition across the city. From exhilarating water sports on the Huangpu River to world-class equestrian and archery contests, the second quarter promises unforgettable moments for both athletes and spectators. Here are the standout sporting events from April to June 2026.
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