Streamlined customs service drives cosmetics exports

​A visitor explores exhibits at a cosmetics manufacturer's showroom in the Oriental Beauty Valley on Sept 20, 2024. [Photo/IC]

The Oriental Beauty Valley cosmetics cluster in Shanghai’s Fengxian district recorded a total export value of 310 million yuan ($45.91 million) in the first two months of the year, up 48.1 percent year-on-year.

The growth is credited to a package of 11 measures introduced by the General Administration of Customs in June last year to support the cluster’s high-quality development. The measures focus on optimizing inspection procedures, improving regulatory models, and enhancing services.

Ding Zhizhong, an official at Fengxian Customs, said the policies have begun to take effect, lowering research and clearance costs through initiatives such as remote inspection and reduced sampling requirements.

Given rapid product turnover, cosmetics firms frequently import research samples. To address this, a ‘white list’ mechanism has simplified import procedures. Companies on the list can submit qualification materials online, reducing approval time. By the end of February, 22 companies in Fengxian had been included.

Beukay Cosmetics Co Ltd declared the import of two liquid eyeshadow samples for research on March 23, with customs clearance efficiency improving by 80 percent under the new measures.

Wu Meifang, public affairs director at the company, said the policy helps accelerate product iteration and enhance global competitiveness.

On the export side, Fengxian Customs has introduced a remote inspection model using video connections and real-time data capture, reducing the need for on-site checks.

Cosmax China Cosmetics (Shanghai) Co Ltd was among the first beneficiaries, completing inspection, sampling, and sealing for a batch of products bound for Southeast Asia in just 25 minutes.

The measures have also reduced sampling volumes for small-sized cosmetic products, helping companies cut costs and improve efficiency.

Yang Hui, industrial operations director at Interfila Cosmetics (Shanghai) Co Ltd, said the company's eye makeup products, with a net content of just 0.2 gram per unit, have benefited from reduced sampling requirements under the new measures.