WAIC 2026: What to Expect in Shanghai This July

The 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, or WAIC 2026, will be held in Shanghai from July 17 to 20.

This year's program will span three areas — the Expo area, Zhangjiang, and West Bund — featuring more than 140 themed forums, with over 1,400 international guests expected to attend.

Image provided by World Artificial Intelligence Conference

New AI products and applications

The exhibition will cover more than 100,000 square meters, with over 1,100 companies showcasing more than 3,000 exhibits.

More than 300 AI products will make their global debuts.

Five WAIC ecosystems

WAIC 2026 will feature five ecosystems focused on startups and investment, industry connections, AI knowledge, youth innovation, and international cooperation.

WAIC Future Tech will bring together investors, startup projects, and one-person companies.

WAIC Connect will involve 172 buyer delegations and present 63 core application scenarios, connecting AI technologies with real-world industry demand.

WAIC UP! offers new perspectives and ideas on AI.

WAIC Young will feature three events: a program exploring AI and intangible cultural heritage, an AIGC music challenge, and a robot dog obstacle competition.

AI Gravity will focus on strengthening connections between the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, while supporting international cooperation in AI.

SAIL Award Top 30

The conference has announced the 30 projects named to this year's SAIL Award Top 30 list. As WAIC's highest honor, the SAIL Award recognizes outstanding AI projects and highlights major technological breakthroughs and practical applications.

Explore AI around Shanghai

AI experiences will extend beyond the main conference venues.

The WAIC City Walk program will connect AI experience sites in shopping centers, industrial parks, and neighborhoods across Shanghai's 16 districts. By linking these locations through curated city routes, the program will demonstrate how AI is moving from exhibition halls into everyday life.

If you go

Dates: July 17 to 20

Venue areas:

Expo area: Expo Centre (世博中心) and Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center (世博展览馆)

Zhangjiang: Zhangjiang Science Hall (张江科学会堂)

West Bund: West Bund International Convention and Exhibition Center (徐汇西岸国际会展中心)

How to register:

​

Visitor registration and ticket sales are now open through the official Hi WAIC app. Search for Hi WAIC in your mobile app store or scan the QR code below to download the app. One visitor ticket provides access to conference venues in all three areas.