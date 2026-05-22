[Chef's Table] Lee Jia Wei of La Bourriche 133 on Joining the Asia's 50 Best List

At the end of March, the 2026 Asia's 50 Best Restaurant Awards list was released, one of the most revered (and respected) restaurant guides. Edging its way onward and ever upward, Shanghai holds claim to five of the top 50 coveted spots, a commendable 10 percent of the total list out of nearly 20 cities included across the region. One of the most exciting additions to the list, La Bourriche 133 made its debut at No. 48, the first time this restaurant has been recognized as one of the best of the best in all of Asia. After the initial waves of euphoria have washed over Executive Chef Lee Jia Wei, we sat down with the man of the hour to learn more about what this great achievement means for him, the team, and the future of La Bourriche 133.

Credit: Brandon McGhee

First of all, congratulations on securing the position as the No. 48 restaurant in all of Asia, a major achievement! Thank you, the feeling was incredible. Being included in the extended list last year, just one year after opening, already felt like a milestone. Let's take a quick step back. Tell us about your journey leading up to this point. What were you doing before, and how did you end up in Shanghai? I was born and raised in Singapore, in a family rooted in hawker culture, where I spent much of my childhood helping at my grandmother's stall. My first foray into a professional kitchen started during my university years in business school, when I took time off to pursue culinary training in Australia and intern at acclaimed fine dining restaurants. Thus began a 14-year career that took me to some of the most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants in Singapore, London and the Maldives before arriving in Shanghai in 2018. My mentor and chef had the opportunity to open a new fine dining restaurant in Shanghai then and gave me the opportunity to move to Shanghai to begin such an incredible chapter in my life.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Brandon McGhee

When and how did you know you wanted to own a restaurant in Shanghai? I think almost every aspiring cook dreams of owning his or her own restaurant eventually. Many times in my early years, I always dreamt of being a head chef one day. But, with La Bourriche 133, I think this is beyond the aspiring dreams of a young chef.When Jialin (La Bourriche 133's owner and a man with more than a decade of experience in the food supply industry and the owner of Mercado 505) proposed the idea to me of opening a modern seafood restaurant and creating a one-of-a-kind seafood experience like never before, it felt very natural. The concept was so novel and compelling; I was immediately drawn to it and knew I wanted to be part of bringing it to life. And where did the idea for La Bourriche 133 come from? I first met Jialin in 2020 during a foodie expedition to Taizhou. I think this created a very interesting dynamic over the years because our conversation since then has always revolved around good quality food, from produce to proteins.The idea began during Jialin's trip to the Basque Country in 2022, where he experienced traditional Basque grilled fish. He was struck by how deeply rooted that seafood culture was, and it gradually led him to realize how little European seafood cuisine was truly represented in China. Shortly after, we connected, and within a single conversation, began envisioning what a modern seafood restaurant in Shanghai could look like. That conversation ultimately became La Bourriche 133.



















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Please share a bit about the dining concept and restaurant ethos for La Bourriche 133. La Bourriche 133 is a modern seafood restaurant that pays tribute to seafood and coastal cuisines from all over the world through a contemporary lens. At La Bourriche 133, we eschew the spirit of "seafood and seafood only," creating a fully immersive seafood dining experience – one that highlights both exceptional sourcing and a deeper understanding of the ingredient itself. Where does the name La Bourriche 133 come from? What is the 133? "Bourriche" refers to the traditional wooden crates used by European fishermen to transport oysters and seafood. For us, it represents the origin and journey of the ingredient. "133" simply comes from our address; it grounds the concept in a real place. Do you have a favorite dish on your menu and why? One dish I often recommend is our Chaoshan whelk. Whelk is widely appreciated in Southern China but remains relatively underexplored in Western cuisine. What drew me to it was its texture – firm yet delicate – and its subtle aroma. At 133, we glaze it with a classic Périgord-style chicken jus and finish with crème fraîche. It's a dialogue between familiarity and reinterpretation, something recognizable, yet presented through a different culinary language.

Credit: Brandon McGhee

So, how would you summarize the cuisine at La Bourriche 133? I'd say diners should expect a distinct expression of seafood cuisine that is shaped by French techniques, open-fire cooking, a produce-forward philosophy, with an Asian sensibility at its core. Who else on your team are major contributors towards achieving this lifelong goal? Everything we do at La Bourriche 133 is a collective effort. Jialin, as both founder and a seasoned seafood purveyor, plays a critical role – from sourcing ingredients globally to shaping the overall direction of the restaurant. Alongside him is a dedicated team across kitchen and floor, all aligned in pushing the experience forward every day.

Will this award change La Bourriche 133's offerings? Not fundamentally. If anything, it reinforces our belief in what we are doing. How would you describe the current state of the Shanghai and China's dining scene, and do you feel the 2026 Asia's 50 Best list accurately reflects it? This year we see an unprecedented number of Chinese restaurants being included in the Asia's 50 Best main and extended list, and I think this reflects the depth and diversity of the country's culinary culture. Personally, living and cooking in Shanghai has deeply influenced me. The energy of the dining scene, and the people behind it, continue to inspire me and shape how I cook today. On that note...which other chefs in Shanghai do you rave about? The first meal that completely shifted my perception of Chinese cuisine was a meal by chef Xu Jingye of House of 102 many years back. It was such a humbling experience! I also have huge respect for chef Yoda Chen of Meet The Bund for elevating Fujian cuisine to new heights while remaining so honest and authentic in his cooking. Finally, I have huge admiration for chef Jason Liu of Ling Long, who really put modern Chinese cuisine on the culinary world map of today and brought much-deserved global attention to this city. This city is truly filled with so many incredible culinary talents.

Credit: Brandon McGhee