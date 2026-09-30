[SH Buzz] 12 New Openings Plus A New Infinity Pool Bar

As we head into Golden Week, we'll keep this month's gossip column short and sweet – so you can score the info you need and be on your merry way to whatever beachside villa awaits you. To start, Shanghai is on every global bartenders tongue these days as not one, not two, not three nor even four, but – rumor has it – FIVE of the world's top bars have their eyes set on our dear city for opening bar concepts in the coming months. Let's count 'em…

1) Handshake Speakeasy from Mexico City Credit: Sophie Steiner

First, there's Handshake Speakeasy from Mexico City, the No. 1-ranked bar in the entire world according to The World's 50 Best list in both 2024 and 2025. (We reported on this in our July edition of the hottest F&B Buzz, so check out the full story there). Handshake Speakeasy is opening a new concept in collaboration with the SG Group (Sober Company, Speak Low, Swirl, and numerous other Shingo Gokan concepts around the globe, which we wrote about here), right on Shanghai's very own Nanchang Rd next to Penicillin. Be ready: the bar is set to open this fall and will surely attract imbibers from across the world.

2) Maybe Sammy, Australia's Powerhouse Bar Credit: Ti Gong

Next, there's Maybe Sammy, Australia's powerhouse bar – known for its boisterous, high-theatricality service (including signature bubble guns, flavor blaster smoke bubbles, and master-level garnishes) – that has been featured on the World's 50 Best Bars list for 7 consecutive years, as well as being crowned the Best Bar in Australasia for several years during this run. This opening is on the hush hush in terms of timing and exact location, but check back in next month for more info.

3) Himkok – A New Nordic Speakeasy Originating From Oslo Credit: Ti Gong

The rumor mill continues with the opening of another world-renowned bar: Himkok – a new Nordic speakeasy in Oslo that is both a taptail bar (pre-batched classic cocktails on tap) a distillery, and a cider garden. Himkok's cocktail program is hyper-focused on indigenous Nordic flavors; it regularly highlights distinct regional ingredients like cloudberries, sea buckthorn, birch sap, and native herbs grown in their on-site greenhouse. How this will translate to Shanghai is still terra incognita, but we are eagerly awaiting its opening nonetheless.

4) Paradiso, the World's Best Bar in 2022 from Barcelona Credit: Sophie Steiner

Continuing along, Paradiso, the World's Best Bar in 2022, located in Barcelona and famous for its avant-garden/borderline wacky-meets-whimsical cocktail presentations, is also rumored to be opening a Shanghai outpost in the coming months. More details to come!

5) Bar Cerino, Brought to Shanghai by the Bar Termini Team from London Credit: Sophie Steiner

Finally, no longer a rumor but rather a reality, the team behind Bar Termini in London – a critically-acclaimed Italian-style coffee and cocktail bar with a 1950s retro Milan design aesthetic – has partnered with Henry Wang (of Triple Neck, a Dune-themed bar on Xinzha Rd) to soft-open Bar Cerino along Yongjia Lu. With coffee and Italian baked pastries (like airy-light, cream-filled martizzo) by day, and cocktails at night, the bar features the same aperitivo heavy menu as Bar Termini, with Italian staples like Garibaldi, Belini, Milano, and the like, plus some creative signatures. (We're looking at you, Sesame Martini and Death in Venice.) Most pours fall in the 78-128 yuan range. Slightly more upscale in décor than the original Bar Termini, the space is designed to feel like a neighborhood hangout in Milan, replete with marble countertops, crimson winged bar highchairs, and a back bar lined with bottles of Aperol, Campari, and pre-batched Negronis. It feels very Camparino in Galleria, the historic flagship Campari bar located in the heart of Milan. Bar Cerino, Room 101 & 201, 130 Yongjia Rd

6) Caffè Yaya - A New Italian Apertivo All-Day-Dining at the NOA Hotel Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

In the same Italian aperitivo vein, Caffè Yaya is now open on Wuding Rd, bringing all-day dining to the NOA Hotel. Think spaghetti, espressos, and affogato anytime you please! This new spot from the team behind Yaya's Pasta Bar and Nono's offers a flexible menu designed for casual gatherings, inspired by the charm of old-world European cafés. With delectable dishes like black pepper beef spaghetti and a decadent salted caramel affogato, there's something for everyone from morning coffee to late-night drinks. Seating 30, Caffè Yaya invites hotel guests and locals alike to savor comfort Italian fare all day long. As Head Chef Dan Li says, it's all about making pasta feel like home, no matter the hour! Caffè Yaya, 1/F, NOA Hotel, 969 Wuding Rd

7) Le Chai Charcoal Grill - A Grill Restaurant by the Folks Behind Chez Jojo Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Le Chai Charcoal Grill (乐柴) opened in mid-September on Wuding Rd, another dinner spot by the same team as Chez Jojo. This cozy, industrial-style charcoal grilling hangout uses traditional binchotan charcoal over an open flame to sear succulent meats like low-temperature marinated beef short ribs and crispy-skinned charcoal-grilled saury. The space is outfitted with industrial brick walls, warmly lit wooden tables, an open kitchen, and a relaxed vibe, ideal for after-work drinks and casual gatherings. Expect to drop roughly 150-200 yuan per head. Le Chai, 1052-3 Wuding Rd

8) Accents洋泾浜 - A New Contemporary Chinese Restaurant with French Flair, Blending New York Edge with Historical Shanghai Ambience. Credit: Ti Gong

Accents洋泾浜 on Yongfu Rd is a new contemporary Chinese restaurant with French flair, blending New York edge with historical Shanghai ambience. The restaurant celebrates the collision of diverse cultures, embracing a spirit of cultural reinvention through seasonal menus, opening rituals, and intimate seating. Think fun fusion plates like Roasted Pork Collar Steak over Scallion Fondue (238 yuan), Baked Eggplant with Wagyu Beef Ragù & Parmesan (138 yuan), and M7 Australian Wagyu Ribeye with XO Bone Sauce and Whiskey Foam (498 yuan). Accents, Room 202, 47 Yongfu Rd Some spots to look forward to…

9) Feral Banh Mi Re-Opens! Credit: Sophie Steiner

Great news for the banh mi lovers: Shanghai's favorite banh mi street cart, Feral – which unexpectedly closed earlier this year on Maoming Rd – will reopen in October as Feral Xiaoye...as Feral Xiaoye on Yuyan Rd, with an expanded menu and a full restaurant that includes more banh mi offerings, pho, and other Vietnamese signatures. (Copy Editor's Note: We wrote a huge listicle on Shanghai's best sandwiches, and Feral Banh Mi made the list. Check it out here) Their bread-and-butter (literally) is pocket-friendly sandwiches (32-65 yuan), available in classic to contemporary flavors, from crispy pork to pastrami beef to black tiger prawn, and everything in between, best enjoyed with a drip Vietnamese coffee. Diners will be able to enjoy their banh mi in a space for 50+ patrons across both indoor and outdoor seating. Feral Xiaoye (小野), 863 Yuyuan Rd

10) Bangkok's Tribe is making its first international debut in Shanghai Bangkok's high-energy, design-forward urban beach club rooftop Tribe is making its first international debut in Shanghai by late fall of this year. The club will find its way onto the sixth-floor rooftop of luxury retail hub Plaza 66 in Shanghai's bustling Jing'an district. The space's focal point will be an infinity sky pool overlooking the sprawling Shanghai skyline. Expect a tropical, beachy lounge vibe that seamlessly flows from chill daytime beats to a pure party vibe by night. (Copy Editor's Note: Tribe is seriously one of the coolest places in Bangkok, and any Shanghai expat who has been inevitably feels like it makes Bangkok a little more "chic." If we have our own Tribe in Shanghai, it will be a tall order, and the infinity pool will have to be heated in winter. Which... if they do that, and it's a steaming, Instagrammable ambiance, then the place will be a full cash cow year-round. Large swaths of Shanghai were deeply disappointed when that massive red hot-spring complex, Oriental Spring, closed down in 2022. Some of us loved going to those steaming pools in -3 degrees Celsius weather.) Tribe, 6/F, 1266 Nanjing Rd W.

Credit: Jacob Aldaco

11) Korean BBQ Juju is open Mark Klingspon's Juju has landed. The Korean BBQ concept has taken over the old Cannery space and just opened its doors. Proper ventilation is in place – essential for the genre – and the menu strikes that sweet spot between approachable and ambitious. Traditional Korean BBQ anchors the offerings, but playful fusion dishes like Bulgogi Poutine keep things interesting. Budget around 200 yuan per person, though ordering for a group is the move; more heads mean more dishes to share. Free-flow banchan and soju bombs are non-negotiable. Juju, Rm 106, 1/F, 1107 Yuyuan Rd

... And One More Anticipation Credit: Ti Gong