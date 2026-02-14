[Hai Lights]
Brazilian-Polish Couple's Valentine's Spring Festival Surprise at Zhangyuan
by Li QianFebruary 14, 2026
[Hai Lights]
Share Article:
A Brazilian-Polish couple takes on Shanghai and turns Spring Festival into a full-on style moment. From playful debates to outfit swaps, Mathias and Joanna explore Zhangyuan Garden, where lion dances meet streetwear and heritage cashmere sits right next to sneaker drops. It's all fashion, culture, and real couple chemistry, with a Valentine's Day twist you won't see coming.
Editor: Li Qian
Share Article:
In Case You Missed It...
Latest Articles
FEATURED
[Hai Lights]
[Hai Lights] 5 Fierce Places For Gelato in Xuhui District
@ Tima Fei
Feb 27, 2026
[HAI LIGHTS]
[Hai Lights] 5 Fierce Places For Gelato in Xuhui District
@ Tima FeiFeb 27, 2026
[Hai Lights]
Chinese-Korean Couple's Outfit Challenge at Zhangyuan Amid New Year Vibes
Straight out of a K-drama – a trendy Chinese-Korean couple takes on an outfit challenge at Zhangyuan Garden in Shanghai.
[Hai Lights]
Cozy Up with These Delicious Winter Warmers – Save This!
Sip your way through winter with cozy hot alcoholic drinks of all kinds!
[Hai Lights]
[Hai Lights] 30 Places Open During CNY for Food, Drink & Dancing
Where to eat & drink around Shanghai during Chinese New Year