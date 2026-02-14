[Hai Lights]

Brazilian-Polish Couple's Valentine's Spring Festival Surprise at Zhangyuan

by Li Qian
February 14, 2026
Share Article:

A Brazilian-Polish couple takes on Shanghai and turns Spring Festival into a full-on style moment. From playful debates to outfit swaps, Mathias and Joanna explore Zhangyuan Garden, where lion dances meet streetwear and heritage cashmere sits right next to sneaker drops. It's all fashion, culture, and real couple chemistry, with a Valentine's Day twist you won't see coming.

Editor: Li Qian

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

[Hai Lights] 5 Fierce Places For Gelato in Xuhui District
FEATURED
[HAI LIGHTS]
[Hai Lights] 5 Fierce Places For Gelato in Xuhui District
@ Tima FeiLineFeb 27, 2026
Chinese-Korean Couple's Outfit Challenge at Zhangyuan Amid New Year Vibes
[Hai Lights]
Chinese-Korean Couple's Outfit Challenge at Zhangyuan Amid New Year Vibes
Straight out of a K-drama – a trendy Chinese-Korean couple takes on an outfit challenge at Zhangyuan Garden in Shanghai.
Cozy Up with These Delicious Winter Warmers – Save This!
[Hai Lights]
Cozy Up with These Delicious Winter Warmers – Save This!
Sip your way through winter with cozy hot alcoholic drinks of all kinds!
[Hai Lights] 30 Places Open During CNY for Food, Drink & Dancing
[Hai Lights]
[Hai Lights] 30 Places Open During CNY for Food, Drink & Dancing
Where to eat & drink around Shanghai during Chinese New Year

Popular Reads

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots
1

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users
2

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations
3

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions
4

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions