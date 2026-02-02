[Hai Lights]
Pudong
Huangpu River
Huangpu

Chinese New Year Cultural Festival in Pudong: Food, Folk Art, Fun

by Li Qian
February 2, 2026
Molten iron fireworks are lighting up the Huangpu River every night as Shanghai rolls out the first Pudong Chinese New Year Cultural Festival.

Running through February 9, the open-air event unfolds outside the Shanghai International Convention Center and the Museum of Art Pudong in the Lujiazui area, bringing together regional festive food and traditional performances ahead of the Spring Festival.

Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Molten iron fireworks with the backdrop of the Bund
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Fish lantern parade

Traditional culture takes center stage. Daily programs spotlight intangible cultural heritage and live performances, from Chongqing's molten iron fireworks and Anhui's fish lantern parade to Guangdong's Yingge and lion dances. The sparks-flying spectacle – the festival's headline attraction – takes place every evening at 7pm beside the Museum of Art Pudong, lighting up the skyline after dark.

The riverfront setting adds to the atmosphere. Red lanterns line the open plazas against a backdrop of skyscrapers, while Year of the Horse installations punctuate the space, turning the Lujiazui waterfront into an early-season festival zone.

Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The site is decorated with red lanterns.

Food is another major draw. Around 150 brands are taking part, offering New Year specialties from across China. Vendors from Guangdong, Hubei, Yunnan, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong and Liaoning provinces, as well as the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, are serving everything from cured meats and mushrooms to fresh festive treats, with 30 Guangdong brands presenting classic Cantonese New Year dishes at scale.

The lineup also reflects younger tastes, with popular Bilibili creator brands such as MeetFood and Ri Shi Ji appearing alongside more than 40 time-honored Shanghai brands revisiting their signature flavors.

Credit: Li Qian / Shanghai Daily
Caption: A woman stops by a stall selling traditional festive decorations.

If you go:

Date: Through February 9, 11am-8pm

Venue: Open spaces outside the Shanghai International Convention Center and the Museum of Art Pudong

