Cozy Up with These Delicious Winter Warmers – Save This!

As the chill spreads, the allure of a warm alcoholic drink becomes hard to resist, even for occasional abstainers. Sitting around the table with family or friends, or gathering in a cozy tavern, a hot drink can chase away the chill, awaken the senses and bring the warmth of the season – a simple pleasure to savor. Here, we introduce several flavorful drinks perfect for winter, each offering that comforting warmth "from the throat to the heart."

Mulled Wine A staple of winter holidays, mulled wine is widely known across Europe. In Germany, it's called Glühwein, sharing its name with Hippocrates, the father of Greek medicine. Mulled wine traces back to the Roman Empire, when people spiced and warmed wine to combat the cold and prolong its shelf life. As the empire expanded, this "spiced wine" tradition spread throughout Europe. By the Middle Ages, the British gave the drink its name, calling it "Ypocras" or "Spiced Wine." English nobility often served it as the highlight of winter feasts, adding honey, cinnamon, cloves and other costly spices to signify status and festivity. Later, during the Victorian era, mulled wine became closely linked with Christmas. Inspired by Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" and its depiction of "hot wine and baked apples," it cemented its place as a symbol of seasonal warmth.

Typical ingredients include apples, oranges, lemons, star anise, cinnamon sticks and cloves, which enhance flavor while slightly reducing alcohol content. A sip in the cold winter instantly warms the body.

There are many variations of mulled wine, depending on the combination of spices used. Here are two simple versions you can make at home: 1. Red Wine-Simmered Pear Soup Pear soup is a traditional Chinese health tonic. When preparing it, a small amount of red wine can be added. During cooking, most of the alcohol evaporates, leaving only a subtle wine aroma, so you don't have to worry about drinking a large bowl. For a sweeter taste, cook longer or add some rock sugar. Make sure to keep the pear skins, as they are more effective for moistening the lungs and reducing phlegm than the flesh alone.

2. Wine-Poached Apples Apples are low in calories, and their natural acidity helps maintain a healthy figure. When combined with wine, the resulting drink is mild and warming, especially suited for women in autumn and winter. Cut apples into 2cm slices, place them in a small pot, and pour in enough wine to cover. Simmer gently until the liquid reaches a boil, then turn off the heat and let it cool slightly. For those who prefer sweeter flavors, a little honey can be added.

Butterbeer Made famous by the Harry Potter series, butterbeer is a magical beverage commonly enjoyed by Hogwarts students at the Three Broomsticks tavern in Hogsmeade. According to author J.K. Rowling, it has a butterscotch flavor. At Universal Beijing Resort, butterbeer is a park favorite, with a non-alcoholic version sold for 50 yuan (US$7.2) per cup. Its top layer is creamy and sweet, while the bottom is fizzy and refreshing, reminiscent of biscuits and butterscotch candy, suitable for both children and adults.

Hot Toddy Known for its warming effect, some say this drink can help prevent colds. Originating in 18th-century Scotland, the hot toddy was used to soften the harshness of strong whiskey while treating cold symptoms. Imagine a steaming hot toddy on a frigid night – it feels like a "cure-all," instantly revitalizing the spirit. The term "toddy" comes from India, referring to fermented palm juice, later adopted in British colonial culture and evolving into the modern hot spiced drink. A hot toddy is made with whiskey, hot water, lemon juice and honey, sometimes with a clove or cinnamon stick. It warms, stimulates and offers subtle layers of spice. Today, it's both a cozy home drink and a winter bar favorite.

Mulled Cider Mulled cider is a Christmas favorite and a fruity alternative to mulled wine. Made by simmering cider with cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and orange peel, its flavor balances fruitiness and spice, with a gentle, smooth body – perfect for sipping on cold days. Unlike other winter drinks that rely on heat or spices alone, its creamy sweetness and mellow alcohol make it a global favorite among bartenders. It pairs well with coffee, coconut water, oolong tea and a range of creative cocktails.

Baileys Originating in 1970s Dublin, Baileys is an Irish cream liqueur made from whiskey, fresh cream, cocoa and vanilla. Its smooth, mellow alcohol and dessert-like flavor make it a winter essential, adding warmth and indulgence to cold nights.

Baileys is a versatile drink that tastes great on its own or mixed with just about anything! Add it to oolong tea for a surprising tiramisu-like flavor, stir it into coffee for a legal little buzz for busy workers, or mix it with coconut water for a milk-tea vibe with a boozy twist. Making a Baileys hot cocoa at home is just as easy. Ingredients: 300ml hot chocolate



60ml Baileys



Cocoa powder, chocolate syrup



Cinnamon stick



Whipped cream (or spray cream if you don't want to whip it)



Piping bag

Recipe: Drizzle a ring of chocolate syrup inside the cup.



Pour in the hot chocolate, then Baileys.



Whip the cream until fluffy.



Pipe the cream on top, dust with cocoa powder, and garnish with a cinnamon stick. Done!

The combination of hot chocolate and Baileys delivers a rich, warm chocolate aroma – deep bitterness from dark chocolate, smooth comfort from hot milk. Nestled in the creamy whipped topping is a subtle hint of whiskey, softened by the cream into a mellow, cozy warmth.

Hot Beer Yes, beer can be enjoyed hot! If you find cold beer bitter, try this: Combine 500ml of beer, an apple, an orange, 20g of fermented rice wine, 15g of rock sugar (adjust to taste), and a few red dates and goji berries. Heat until boiling, then simmer for 5 minutes. The resulting drink loses carbonation, the bitterness softens, and it becomes sweet and fruity – a warm, nourishing winter beverage reminiscent of traditional Chinese remedies.

Chenpi Hawthorn Hot Huangjiu Huangjiu (Chinese yellow wine) is a type of rice wine, but its fermentation process is longer and more complex. After pressing, filtering and aging, the wine becomes clear, aromatic and refined. It is best enjoyed warm. Heating it gently to around 40 degrees Celsius releases its ester aroma while dissipating any off-flavors, resulting in a mellow, rounded taste. High-quality yellow wine has a subtle sweetness, which can be enhanced with a few Chinese preserved plums, a pinch of ginger, or a small piece of rock sugar. The tartness of plums and the spiciness of ginger blend harmoniously with the wine's natural depth.

Huangjiu can raise cholesterol if consumed excessively, but adding dried tangerine peel (chenpi) and hawthorn helps balance it. Pour huangjiu into a warming pot (or small clay pot) and add 2-3 slices of ginger, a Chinese preserved plum, or a piece of chenpi if desired. Place the pot in a large bowl of warm water (40-50 degrees Celsius) for 5-10 minutes, gently swirling occasionally to heat evenly. Remove when the temperature reaches around 38-40 degrees Celsius. Do not exceed 45 degrees Celsius, as higher heat can compromise the aroma and nutritional value of the wine.

