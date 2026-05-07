[Hai Lights] Pet-Friendly City Parks for a Relaxed Early Summer Walk
Early summer is the ideal season to slow down, leash up your furry companion and rediscover Shanghai from a softer, greener perspective.
As the spring chill fades away, a simple walk can feel especially rewarding. For pet owners, it is a welcome chance to step away from daily routines, pack a water bottle and waste bags, and spend unhurried time outdoors together.
Shanghai has been adding more pet-friendly corners across the city, giving dogs and their human owners new ways to enjoy open lawns, riverside paths, shaded walkways, dedicated play areas and thoughtful facilities. These parks bring together space, comfort and small everyday pleasures that make time outdoors feel easy and enjoyable.
Huangpu District
Huangpu Plaza Park 黄浦广场公园
The newly upgraded Huangpu Plaza Park feels like a thoughtfully designed urban retreat. Clear signage now marks pet-friendly areas, camping spots, and open lawns, making it easy to navigate your day. The designated pet zone allows small dogs whose weight is under 15 kilograms, creating a calm and controlled environment where both pet owners and other visitors feel at ease. It's the kind of place where you can sip coffee, watch your pup explore, and feel the rhythm of the city slow down just a little.
Address: Intersection of Jinling Rd M. and Huangpi Rd S.
金陵中路与黄陂南路交叉口
-
A pet on a leashCredit: Ti Gong
-
-
Changning District
Haisu Park 海粟公园
Haisu Park offers a gentle, community-centered feel, perfect for a relaxed weekend morning. As a pilot pet-friendly park, it opens up its sunken plaza and central lawns, where dogs can stretch their legs while owners enjoy the greenery. With pet water stations and waste bag dispensers, plus nearby pet-friendly shops at the Haisu Cultural Plaza, it's convenience wrapped in comfort. This is where everyday life meets thoughtful design for pet lovers.
Address: 760 Kaixuan Rd
凯旋路760号
-
Haisu ParkCredit: Ti Gong
-
-
Xuhui District
Xujiahui Sports Park Pet Paradise 徐家汇体育公园萌宠乐园
Xujiahui Sports Park Pet Paradise began its trial opening on February 1, bringing a cheerful new play space for pets and their owners in Xuhui. Designed especially for furry family members, the park offers a dedicated area where small dogs can explore, play, and enjoy time outdoors in a safer, more organized setting. It makes a lively downtown city stop for pet owners looking for a fresh place to walk, play, and spend a relaxed afternoon together.
Please note that the trial rules currently allow small dogs with shoulder height under 35 centimeters, and pets should be fully vaccinated, registered, and kept on a leash no longer than 1.5 meters.
Address: Gate 2, 1500 Zhongshan Rd S2.
中山南二路1500号徐家汇体育公园2号门
-
Pet ParadiseCredit: Ti Gong
Jing'an District
Butterfly Bay Garden 蝴蝶湾花园
Tucked along Suzhou Creek, Butterfly Bay Garden feels like a secret escape. Wooden boardwalks wind through the space, making it a sensory playground for curious dogs. Early mornings here are peaceful, while evenings bring a gentle buzz of life. Though dogs must stay on leash and off the lawns, the riverside paths offer plenty of room for a tranquil stroll, perfect for unwinding after a busy week.
Address: 50 Kangding Rd E.
康定东路50号
-
Butterfly Bay GardenCredit: Ti Gong
Putuo District
Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park 半马苏河公园
This riverside stretch is where long walks turn into lingering afternoons. Wide lawns and scenic greenways make it ideal for dogs that love open space. After your stroll, you can wander into a nearby pet-friendly café for a break. Expect plenty of chances for pets and owners to mingle.
Address: 6 Guangfu Rd W.
光复西路6号
-
Half Marathon Suzhou Creek ParkCredit: Ti Gong
-
Hongkou District
Peace Park 和平公园
Peace Park introduces a unique concept: "pet valet" services. Yes, you read that right. While you step away briefly, staff can help watch your dog at designated "dog parking" spots. It's a thoughtful addition to urban pet life. With strict entry rules and safety measures, the park balances inclusivity with responsibility, making it a reassuring choice for a holiday outing.
Address: 891 Tianbao Rd
天宝路891号
-
Peace ParkCredit: Ti Gong
-
-
-
-
-
Baoshan District
GoGo Land at Dahuangcun Park 大黄村公园"友好乐园GoGo Land"
If your dog dreams of endless running, GoGo Land is pure joy. This free pet playground is divided into zones for large and small dogs, ensuring safe and stress-free play. With expansive lawns and playful equipment, it's less of a park and more of a canine wonderland. It's easy to spend hours here watching your pup leap, roll and make new friends.
Address: 422-424 Gubei Rd E.
顾北东路422-424号
-
A canine wonderlandCredit: Ti Gong
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pudong New Area
Century Park Pet Paradise 世纪公园宠物乐园
This is where pet parks meet lifestyle destinations. The newly-opened pet zone inside Century Park is a fully-equipped haven. Think walking trails, grooming services, camping lawns, and even "hotel-style" pet boarding. Designed as a separate enclosed area, it offers both freedom for pets and peace of mind for visitors.
Address: Gate 5, 1001 Jinxiu Rd
锦绣路1001号世纪公园5号门
-
Another pet paradiseCredit: Ti Gong
-
-
-
-
-
Dog GO Park at Expo Culture Park 世博文化公园狗GO乐园
Set along the river, Dog GO Park blends scenic beauty with functional design. With zones for play, interaction, and leisurely walks, it's ideal for both active dogs and laid-back companions. The highlight? In certain areas, dogs can roam off-leash – rare and refreshing in the city. Add skyline views and a relaxed holiday atmosphere, and you've got a perfect sunset walk spot.
Address: Near Pier L6, North Area of Expo Culture Park, 100 Jikun Rd
济坤路100号世博文化公园北区后滩滨江L6码头和芦荻台间滨江区域
-
Dog GO ParkCredit: Ti Gong
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fengxian District
Jiukeshu Art Park 九棵树艺术公园
For those seeking quiet, Jiukeshu Art Park offers a more natural, less crowded experience. Shaded by trees and close to the Jiukeshu Art Center, it's ideal for slow walks and picnic-style outings. Bring water, find a cozy spot, and let your dog enjoy the calm. It's a reminder that sometimes the best holidays are the simplest ones.
Address: 5833 Oriental Beauty Valley Ave
东方美谷大道5833号
-
Music for petsCredit: Ti Gong
-
-
Chongming District
Changxing Island Country Park 长兴岛郊野公园
If you're ready to venture further, Changxing Island Country Park offers a spacious countryside escape. With designated pet zones, training facilities, and even seasonal activities like dog swimming, it's a destination for those who want more than just a walk.
Address: 199 Qiugan Rd
秋柑路199号
-
Wandering petCredit: Ti Gong
-
-
-
-
-
-
Editor: Liu Xiaolin