Lantern Fairs Light Up the City For Year of the Horse
Shanghai is embracing the Chinese New Year with a dazzling array of nine major lantern fairs, all offering FREE admission and transforming the city into a luminous celebration until March 3. From ancient water towns to trendy urban hubs, these events blend centuries-old tradition with modern artistry for the Year of the Horse.
Luodian Warm Spring Lantern Fair
Spread across four locations, including the scenic Meilan West Lake Park, this is one of the most comprehensive events. It features an impressive 20 large-scale lantern sets. Beyond visual spectacle, it offers a deep cultural dive with hands-on intangible cultural heritage experiences, live theater performances and various competitions.
Date: Through March 3 (The lights will be on from 5pm to 9pm every day, and they will stay on until 2am in the morning from February 16-20, and March 3.)
Venue: Meilan West Lake Park, Meilan Lake Town, Hive Art Center, CIMC Jindi Plaza in Baoshan District
Address: Hutai Highway, 545 Meilanhu Rd, 100 meters southeast of the intersection of Meijian and Yunxiangcun roads; and Lane 117, 1 Jibei Rd
沪太公路; 美兰湖路545号; 美健路与远景村路交叉口东南100米; 吉贝路117弄1号
Xinzhuang Lantern Fair
This festival brilliantly bridges the past and the future. Held in two bustling commercial districts, its core theme is a fascinating fusion of traditional Minhang-area folklore and cutting-edge aerospace technology. Visitors can expect not just static displays, but dynamic daily shows like dreamlike laser smoke performances and vibrant lion dances illuminated by dazzling lights, symbolizing a community soaring into a new year.
Date: February 13-March 3
Venue: Todtown Mall Tianhui Plaza and Skymall areas in Minhang District
Address: 188 Xinjian Rd E., 5001 Dushi Rd
莘建东路188号; 都市路5001号
'Galloping Light' Spring Lantern Fair
Located in the INLET, this event is a favorite for urban explorers and photography enthusiasts. It reimagines these historic lanes with stunning, large-scale light art installations. Centered on the motif of the horse, pieces like "Steed Leaping over a Jade Terrace" on the rooftops create a powerful scene where century-old architecture dances with futuristic light.
Date: Through March 3
Venue: INLET
今潮8弄
Address: 989 Sichuan Rd N.
四川北路989弄
Panlong Xintiandi Lantern Fair
For a classic Jiangnan (regions to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) water town atmosphere infused with premium craftsmanship, Panlong Xintiandi is the destination. With over 17 viewing points around its canals, it showcases five distinct styles of Chinese intangible heritage lantern art. The centerpiece lantern sets "Dragon Horse Leaping into Spring" sets the tone for this graceful celebration.
Date: Through March 3, 10am-10pm
Venue: Panlong Xintiandi
Address: No. 8, Lane 123 Panding Rd
蟠鼎路123弄8号
Nanxiang Ancient Town Lantern Display
In the heart of the ancient town's Twin Towers area, a set of lanterns mixing old and new is the highlight. Walking on the stone streets, you can see cute little horse lanterns hanging from the branches. Nanxiang Ancient Town will also host fun events, including the "Twin Towers Laughter" show, artificial snow at "Twin Towers in Snow," and a traditional Chinese-style market.
Date: Through March 3
Venue: Nanxiang Ancient Town
Address: 206 Jiefang St
解放街206号
Fengjing Town Lantern Show
Arches wishing good luck for the Year of the Horse, cute little horse dolls, streets filled with red and yellow lanterns. Walking through feels like stepping into a fairy tale. Every photo captures perfect New Year vibes.
Date: Through March 3
Venue: Fengjing Ancient Town
Address: No. 28, Lane 8588, Tingfeng Highway
亭枫公路8588弄28号
Qingxi Old Street Lantern Show
As the main highlight of Qingxi Old Street's Lantern Show, the Pegasus lantern blends traditional zodiac culture with the charm of the ancient water town. Whether taking photos or strolling with family, everyone can feel the unique Chinese New Year spirit of Qingxi.
Date: Through March 3
Venue: Qingxi Old Street
Address: 2765 Nanfeng Highway
南奉公路2765号
Sijing Ancient Town Lantern Show
The highlight of the Sijing Lantern Festival, an exhibition themed on the "Auspicious Beasts Welcoming Spring – Shanghai Lantern Art" has opened in Sijing Ancient Town. During the Year of the Horse, mythical auspicious beasts appear in the form of lanterns, bringing happiness and good fortune to everyone.
Date: Through March 3
Venue: Sijing Ancient Town
Address: 50 meters east of the intersection of Kaijiang Road M. and Kaijiang Road
开江中路与开江路交叉口东50米
Jiayuanfang Joyfun 'Koi Welcoming Spring' Lantern Show
A stunning "Auspicious Koi" art installation appears in the central garden of Jiayuanfang, with hundreds of koi bringing blessings. It's an ideal destination for the whole family to enjoy the Chinese New Year together.
Date: Through March 3
Venue: Jiayuanfang Central Garden
Address: 279 Jiayuan Rd
嘉园路279号
