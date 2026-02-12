[Hai Lights]
Yangtze River
Minhang
Xintiandi

Lantern Fairs Light Up the City For Year of the Horse

by Zhang Chaoyan
February 12, 2026
Share Article:

Shanghai is embracing the Chinese New Year with a dazzling array of nine major lantern fairs, all offering FREE admission and transforming the city into a luminous celebration until March 3. From ancient water towns to trendy urban hubs, these events blend centuries-old tradition with modern artistry for the Year of the Horse.

Lantern Fairs Light Up the City For Year of the Horse
Credit: Ti Gong

Luodian Warm Spring Lantern Fair

Spread across four locations, including the scenic Meilan West Lake Park, this is one of the most comprehensive events. It features an impressive 20 large-scale lantern sets. Beyond visual spectacle, it offers a deep cultural dive with hands-on intangible cultural heritage experiences, live theater performances and various competitions.

Date: Through March 3 (The lights will be on from 5pm to 9pm every day, and they will stay on until 2am in the morning from February 16-20, and March 3.)

Venue: Meilan West Lake Park, Meilan Lake Town, Hive Art Center, CIMC Jindi Plaza in Baoshan District

Address: Hutai Highway, 545 Meilanhu Rd, 100 meters southeast of the intersection of Meijian and Yunxiangcun roads; and Lane 117, 1 Jibei Rd

沪太公路; 美兰湖路545号; 美健路与远景村路交叉口东南100米; 吉贝路117弄1号

Lantern Fairs Light Up the City For Year of the Horse
Credit: Ti Gong

Xinzhuang Lantern Fair

This festival brilliantly bridges the past and the future. Held in two bustling commercial districts, its core theme is a fascinating fusion of traditional Minhang-area folklore and cutting-edge aerospace technology. Visitors can expect not just static displays, but dynamic daily shows like dreamlike laser smoke performances and vibrant lion dances illuminated by dazzling lights, symbolizing a community soaring into a new year.

Date: February 13-March 3

Venue: Todtown Mall Tianhui Plaza and Skymall areas in Minhang District

Address: 188 Xinjian Rd E., 5001 Dushi Rd

莘建东路188号; 都市路5001号

Lantern Fairs Light Up the City For Year of the Horse
Credit: Ti Gong

'Galloping Light' Spring Lantern Fair

Located in the INLET, this event is a favorite for urban explorers and photography enthusiasts. It reimagines these historic lanes with stunning, large-scale light art installations. Centered on the motif of the horse, pieces like "Steed Leaping over a Jade Terrace" on the rooftops create a powerful scene where century-old architecture dances with futuristic light.

Date: Through March 3

Venue: INLET

今潮8弄

Address: 989 Sichuan Rd N.

四川北路989弄

Lantern Fairs Light Up the City For Year of the Horse
Credit: Ti Gong

Panlong Xintiandi Lantern Fair

For a classic Jiangnan (regions to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) water town atmosphere infused with premium craftsmanship, Panlong Xintiandi is the destination. With over 17 viewing points around its canals, it showcases five distinct styles of Chinese intangible heritage lantern art. The centerpiece lantern sets "Dragon Horse Leaping into Spring" sets the tone for this graceful celebration.

Date: Through March 3, 10am-10pm

Venue: Panlong Xintiandi

Address: No. 8, Lane 123 Panding Rd

蟠鼎路123弄8号

Lantern Fairs Light Up the City For Year of the Horse
Credit: Ti Gong

Nanxiang Ancient Town Lantern Display

In the heart of the ancient town's Twin Towers area, a set of lanterns mixing old and new is the highlight. Walking on the stone streets, you can see cute little horse lanterns hanging from the branches. Nanxiang Ancient Town will also host fun events, including the "Twin Towers Laughter" show, artificial snow at "Twin Towers in Snow," and a traditional Chinese-style market.

Date: Through March 3

Venue: Nanxiang Ancient Town

Address: 206 Jiefang St

解放街206号

Lantern Fairs Light Up the City For Year of the Horse
Credit: Ti Gong

Fengjing Town Lantern Show

Arches wishing good luck for the Year of the Horse, cute little horse dolls, streets filled with red and yellow lanterns. Walking through feels like stepping into a fairy tale. Every photo captures perfect New Year vibes.

Date: Through March 3

Venue: Fengjing Ancient Town

Address: No. 28, Lane 8588, Tingfeng Highway

亭枫公路8588弄28号

Lantern Fairs Light Up the City For Year of the Horse
Credit: Ti Gong

Qingxi Old Street Lantern Show

As the main highlight of Qingxi Old Street's Lantern Show, the Pegasus lantern blends traditional zodiac culture with the charm of the ancient water town. Whether taking photos or strolling with family, everyone can feel the unique Chinese New Year spirit of Qingxi.

Date: Through March 3

Venue: Qingxi Old Street

Address: 2765 Nanfeng Highway

南奉公路2765号

Lantern Fairs Light Up the City For Year of the Horse
Credit: Ti Gong

Sijing Ancient Town Lantern Show

The highlight of the Sijing Lantern Festival, an exhibition themed on the "Auspicious Beasts Welcoming Spring – Shanghai Lantern Art" has opened in Sijing Ancient Town. During the Year of the Horse, mythical auspicious beasts appear in the form of lanterns, bringing happiness and good fortune to everyone.

Date: Through March 3

Venue: Sijing Ancient Town

Address: 50 meters east of the intersection of Kaijiang Road M. and Kaijiang Road

开江中路与开江路交叉口东50米

Lantern Fairs Light Up the City For Year of the Horse
Credit: Ti Gong

Jiayuanfang Joyfun 'Koi Welcoming Spring' Lantern Show

A stunning "Auspicious Koi" art installation appears in the central garden of Jiayuanfang, with hundreds of koi bringing blessings. It's an ideal destination for the whole family to enjoy the Chinese New Year together.

Date: Through March 3

Venue: Jiayuanfang Central Garden

Address: 279 Jiayuan Rd

嘉园路279号

Editor: Zhu Ying

#Yangtze River#Minhang#Xintiandi#West Lake#Nanxiang Ancient Town#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
FEATURED
[FIRST IN CHINA]
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
@ Zhu YileLineMar 3, 2026
Tourist Numbers, Spending Surge as Shanghai Reaps Spring Festival Windfall
[News]
Tourist Numbers, Spending Surge as Shanghai Reaps Spring Festival Windfall
The city saw 21.67 million tourist visits during the nine-day break from February 15 to 23, up 8.36 percent from a year earlier. Spending rose 20.9 percent to 25.61 billion yuan.
Jing'an Aims to Improve Its Service Ecosystem for Businesses Going Global
[General]
Jing'an Aims to Improve Its Service Ecosystem for Businesses Going Global
Jing'an accredited the sixth batch of global legal, consultancy, and human resources service providers, demonstrating the industry cluster effect.
Jing'an Aims to Improve Its Service Ecosystem for Businesses Going Global
[News]
Jing'an Aims to Improve Its Service Ecosystem for Businesses Going Global
Jing'an accredited the sixth batch of global legal, consultancy, and human resources service providers, demonstrating the industry cluster effect.

Popular Reads

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots
1

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users
2

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations
3

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions
4

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions