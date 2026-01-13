[China Tech]
Xinhua Hospital
Shanghai

[China Tech] Breakthrough in Study Offers Hope for Unexplained Recurrent Miscarriages

by Cai Wenjun
January 13, 2026
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Researchers from Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital have identified a potential cause and a promising targeted treatment for some cases of recurrent spontaneous abortion.

Researchers in Shanghai have identified a possible cause and a promising targeted treatment for some cases of recurrent spontaneous abortion (RSA) that affects about 2 percent of couples trying to conceive and leads to severe mental distress.

A team from Xinhua Hospital discovered that a deficiency in trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), a gut microbiota-derived metabolite, is a key factor in unexplained RSA. Their groundbreaking study, published in the prominent journal Cell Metabolism, demonstrates a direct relationship between TMAO levels and the ability to maintain a healthy pregnancy.

Recurrent miscarriage is a clinical challenge, with approximately half of all cases labeled as "unexplained" due to the complex, unique interaction of genetic, immunological, and endocrine variables. Historically, the lack of obvious causation has hindered the availability of effective treatments.

The study discovered that the metabolic pathway for TMAO is markedly underactive in the uterine tissue of RSA patients. Subsequent animal experiments confirmed the compound's critical role: mice deficient in TMAO experienced pregnancy failure, but TMAO treatment restored normal, healthy pregnancies.

Perhaps most importantly, the study indicated potential clinical application. In laboratory testing on endometrial cells from RSA patients, TMAO was found to repair cellular function in about 15 percent of instances.

"This suggests that for a subset of RSA patients with TMAO insufficiency, supplementation could be a simple and effective treatment option," said Zhao Jianyuan, the principal researcher. "Our future research will concentrate on establishing clinical screening approaches to identify these people and designing focused therapies. This transforms the approach to RSA treatment from generic, experience-based care to genuine precision medicine."

The discovery not only closes a critical gap in scientific understanding of pregnancy loss, but it also offers hope for countless families who have suffered the grief of an inexplicable miscarriage.

Caption: The study was published in the medical journal Cell Metabolism.
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The discovery should give hope to families with RSA.
