Thrombosis (the formation of a blood clot inside a vessel) kills more people each year than breast cancer, AIDS and traffic accidents combined. It is also one of the most preventable serious conditions in modern medicine, provided you know what to look for and when to act. PETAL Insights is a limited series done in partnership with Shanghai Chest Hospital to serve solely as a public health education initiative. What is PETAL? It's Prevention. Early Screening. Treatment. Rehabilitation. Long-term Follow-up.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

The Clot Fight Is a Balancing Act There is an odd thing about blood: The same talent that keeps you alive can also put you in danger. Cut your finger while slicing scallions and your blood knows what to do. Platelets (small blood cells that help form clots) gather, fibrin (the protein mesh that stabilizes a clot) reinforces the plug, and the leak stops. Very useful. Very elegant. The problem starts when that machinery switches on in the wrong place. A thrombus (a clot that forms inside a blood vessel) does not politely ask whether it is needed. It can grow inside a deep leg vein, travel to the lungs as a pulmonary embolism (a clot blocking blood flow in the lung arteries), or form around a damaged artery where atherosclerotic plaque (fatty buildup inside the vessel wall) has narrowed the path. So the real question is not, "How do we stop clotting?" You do not want to stop clotting. The real question is harder: How do we keep the body's repair system from becoming a traffic hazard? That is where prevention, anticoagulants and long-term follow-up come in. Not as one dramatic cure, but as a set of adjustments, watched carefully over time.

Start Before the Clot Has a Chance The cleanest thrombosis treatment is the one nobody needs because the clot never forms. Medicine calls this primary prevention (reducing disease risk before the first event). It sounds less exciting than an emergency procedure, which is partly the point. Good prevention is often boring in public and heroic in private. For thrombosis, that starts with the blood vessel wall. Hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes (high blood sugar caused by problems with insulin production or response) and hyperlipidemia (high levels of fats such as cholesterol in the blood) all injure the inner lining of blood vessels. That lining, the vascular endothelium (the thin cell layer that coats the inside of blood vessels), normally helps keep blood moving smoothly. Damage it for long enough and the surface becomes friendlier to inflammation, plaque and clot formation. Blood pressure medication helps reduce that pressure on the vessel wall. Common examples include sartans (angiotensin receptor blockers that relax blood vessels) and amlodipine (a calcium channel blocker that lowers blood pressure by relaxing vessel muscle). Diabetes treatment, from metformin (a first-line medicine that improves blood sugar control) to insulin (the hormone treatment used when the body cannot make or use enough insulin), lowers the glucose burden that damages vessels over time. Newer SGLT2 inhibitors (diabetes medicines that help the body pass excess glucose through urine) can also protect the heart and kidneys in selected patients. Lipid-lowering treatment does a different job. Statins (medicines that lower LDL cholesterol and calm inflammation inside vessel walls) reduce the plaque burden that can narrow arteries and trigger clots. In higher-risk patients, doctors may add ezetimibe (a medicine that reduces cholesterol absorption in the intestine) or PCSK9 inhibitors (injectable medicines that sharply lower LDL cholesterol). None of this has the cinematic flair of an ambulance scene. That is fine. Cinematic flair is overrated when the goal is to avoid the ambulance.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Then there is smoking, which deserves no poetic treatment. Smoking damages the vascular endothelium and makes platelets more reactive, which means they clump more readily. Quitting is one of the most efficient vascular interventions available. When willpower alone is not enough, doctors and pharmacists can recommend evidence-based support, including nicotine replacement therapy (controlled nicotine dosing that reduces withdrawal symptoms) or prescription medicines when appropriate. Movement matters too, especially for venous thrombosis (clotting in the veins). Long sitting slows the flow of blood returning from the legs. Anyone who has done a 12-hour PVG to London flight in economy, or a full Lujiazui day followed by a Didi home, understands the setup. The legs stay still. The calf muscles stop pumping. Blood idles where it should be moving. That is why the humble ankle pump earns its place. Pull your toes up toward your shin, hold for a few seconds, then point them down as if pressing a pedal. Rotate each ankle in both directions. Repeat for a minute or two every hour when you are seated for long periods. The motion activates the calf muscle pump (the squeezing action of calf muscles that pushes venous blood back toward the heart), which helps blood return from the lower limbs. For some patients, especially those in hospital or those who cannot safely take anticoagulants, doctors use mechanical prophylaxis (physical methods to reduce clot risk). Graduated compression stockings (tight medical socks that apply stronger pressure at the ankle and lighter pressure higher up the leg) help venous return. Intermittent pneumatic compression devices (inflatable sleeves that rhythmically squeeze the legs) mimic the muscle pump when a patient cannot move much. None of these measures is glamorous. They work because thrombosis often begins in ordinary conditions: damaged vessel walls, sluggish flow and blood that is more ready to clot than usual.

When Risk Rises, Anticoagulants Enter the Picture Once a patient has atrial fibrillation (an irregular heart rhythm that can allow clots to form in the heart), a previous deep vein thrombosis (a clot in a deep vein, usually in the leg), or a confirmed clot, prevention changes character. The task is no longer general risk reduction. It becomes precise control. This is where anticoagulants (medicines that reduce the blood's tendency to clot) matter. People often call them "blood thinners," but the phrase is misleading. They do not make blood watery. They interrupt specific steps in the clotting cascade (the chain reaction of proteins that produces a stable clot). That gives the body's fibrinolytic system (the natural process that breaks down clots) time to work, while reducing the chance that a clot grows or a new one forms. In urgent settings, clinicians may use unfractionated heparin (a fast-acting injectable anticoagulant given through a vein) because it works quickly and can be adjusted closely with blood tests. Low-molecular-weight heparin (a more predictable form of heparin injected under the skin) often needs less frequent monitoring and is commonly given once or twice daily. For long-term oral treatment, warfarin (an older anticoagulant that blocks vitamin K-dependent clotting factors) remains important in specific situations. It is effective, familiar, and demanding. Vitamin K (a nutrient involved in making several clotting proteins) affects its action, which means sudden swings in green vegetable intake can alter the drug's effect. Many antibiotics, cold medicines, herbal products and traditional Chinese medicines can also interfere. Warfarin patients therefore need INR monitoring. INR (international normalized ratio, a blood test showing how long blood takes to clot compared with normal) tells clinicians whether the dose sits in the intended range. Too low and the clot risk rises. Too high and bleeding risk rises. The usual instruction is not to avoid spinach or broccoli like they are contraband. It is to keep intake consistent and tell the doctor or pharmacist before adding or stopping other medicines. Newer oral anticoagulants, often called NOACs (novel oral anticoagulants) or DOACs (direct oral anticoagulants), changed the landscape for many patients. Rivaroxaban, apixaban, edoxaban and dabigatran act more predictably than warfarin for approved indications, so they usually do not require routine INR testing. They also have fewer food interactions. That does not make them casual medicines. Doses must match the patient, the indication, and kidney function, because many of these drugs leave the body through the kidneys. Some doses, such as rivaroxaban 15mg or 20 mg, should be taken with food. This is the central trade-off of anticoagulation: less clotting means more bleeding. The right dose protects. The wrong dose can cause harm in either direction.





Patients taking anticoagulants should watch for warning signs: unexplained large bruises, clusters of tiny red or purple spots on the skin, repeated gum bleeding or nosebleeds, red or dark urine, black tarry stool, severe headache, vomiting, or blurred vision. These are not "wait and see" symptoms. They need medical attention. Dentists, surgeons, emergency doctors, and pharmacists should also know when a patient takes an anticoagulant, because even routine procedures can become less routine when clotting has been deliberately restrained.

After a Clot, the Work Continues A thrombosis event can end quickly on paper and slowly in the body. The acute danger may pass, the scans may improve, and the patient may go home. Then comes secondary prevention (preventing a disease event from happening again). How long anticoagulation continues depends on why the clot happened. If a clear temporary trigger caused it, such as surgery, trauma, or prolonged bed rest, many patients take anticoagulants for three to six months and then stop under medical supervision. If the risk remains, as with atrial fibrillation, thrombophilia (an inherited or acquired tendency to form clots), recurrent clots, or an event with no obvious trigger, treatment may last much longer, sometimes for life. That decision is not a moral test of toughness. It is risk mathematics, updated at follow-up visits. Too little anticoagulation invites recurrence. Too much invites bleeding. The patient in the middle needs a plan, not a slogan. Occasionally, doctors use an inferior vena cava filter (a small device placed in the large vein that carries blood from the lower body to the heart). It can trap large clots traveling from the legs before they reach the lungs. This is not a substitute for anticoagulation and it does not treat the existing clot. It is a temporary safety measure for selected patients who cannot take anticoagulants because of active bleeding or urgent surgery. Once bleeding risk allows, anticoagulants usually return to the conversation. Some patients also deal with post-thrombotic syndrome (long-term leg symptoms after deep vein thrombosis damages vein valves). When those valves no longer move blood upward efficiently, the leg may swell, ache, feel heavy, or develop dark, dry, itchy skin. Severe cases can lead to ulcers that heal poorly. Daily care sounds simple because it is practical: wear compression stockings as prescribed, elevate the legs above heart level when resting, protect the skin, and seek medical care when swelling, pain, skin changes, or wounds worsen. Medicines such as diosmin (a vein-support medication used for symptoms of chronic venous disease) may help selected patients, but the foundation remains compression, movement, and follow-up.

The Patient Is Part of the Treatment Thrombosis care works best when the medical team and the patient share the same map. Doctors diagnose and choose treatment. Pharmacists check drug interactions, dosing, kidney function and adherence. Nurses teach injections, stockings, wound care and warning signs. Patients do the daily work: moving, taking medicines on schedule, reporting bleeding and showing up for follow-up when everything feels fine. That last part matters. Thrombosis is not only an emergency topic. It is a maintenance topic. It lives in the daily details: the medicine taken with dinner, the INR appointment not skipped, the glass of water between Luckin coffees, the walk during a long office day, the compression stocking pulled on before the swelling starts. Within the PETAL framework, this instalment sits across Treatment (choosing and managing the clinical response), Rehabilitation (recovering after the event), and Long-term Follow-up (keeping recurrence and complications in view). Prevention still starts upstream. Early Screening still catches warning signs. But once treatment begins, the art is balance. Blood needs to clot. It just needs supervision.