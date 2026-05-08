Shanghai Hospital Sets Global Benchmark in Heavy Ion Cancer Therapy

Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Hospital, China's first facility equipped with both proton and heavy ion radiotherapy technologies, has grown into a pioneer and benchmark in domestic particle radiotherapy.

Evolving from parallel use of proton and heavy ion techniques to a heavy ion-dominated clinical model, the hospital has become a global leader in innovative clinical application of heavy ion radiotherapy, its officials said on Friday while celebrating the hospital's 11th anniversary.

The hospital has greatly upgraded its treatment capacity and accessibility. To ease the long waiting time for cancer patients, it has optimized clinical protocols, treatment procedures and operational management. It is the world's first heavy ion center with annual treatment volume exceeding 1,000 cases. Its single particle equipment has maintained an annual volume above 1,000 cases for five consecutive years, surpassing 1,200 cases in the past two years with an average annual growth rate of 16.2 percent.

In 2025, a record high of 1,267 patients completed treatment. It also hit a daily peak of 106 treatments and a monthly discharge record of 114 patients, leading global peers in clinical efficiency.