[First in Shanghai] Global Work, Haglöfs, and Vgrill Lead the Way in Experience-Driven Shopping

First in Shanghai is a column about Shanghai's "debut economy," which emphasizes being first, fast and everywhere. The policy project has become a citywide phenomenon combining economic planning and cultural spectacle. This series will examine how local and international companies are using Shanghai to launch goods and create experiences. Its retail is ritual, and commerce is an event, and we're here to explain what it all means. Here are some of the latest "first stores" to launch in the city.

Shanghai continues to redefine what a retail experience can be. The latest openings, from Global Work's inviting, affordable fashion to Haglöfs' rugged outdoor gear, show how the city's commercial landscape is evolving beyond the ordinary. These new stores go beyond the simple exchange of goods, offering a fusion of style, functionality, and immersive design that speaks to a deeper connection with customers. Whether it's the cozy, home-like feel of Global Work's flagship or the outdoor adventure spirit embodied by Haglöfs, these spaces invite visitors to engage with the brands on a whole new level. Once again, Shanghai cements its role as a vibrant playground for brands looking to craft experiences that resonate on a personal, emotional level. Global Work Global Work, a casual wear brand under Japan's Adastria Group, has opened its first store on the Chinese mainland at the iconic Mega Incity in Shanghai. The grand opening coincides with the launch of a Detective Conan-themed pop-up event, "Music In Your Eyes." Founded in 1994, Global Work currently operates stores in Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and several Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand and Malaysia.

Detective Conan-themed pop-up event "Music In Your Eyes" poster. This event includes two sessions, one of which is held at Global Work.

Themed T-shirts.

The brand is guided by the principles of "fit, quality and affordability," positioning itself as "burden-free fashion." It emphasizes comfort, practicality, and value for money in its clothing. The designs blend basic items with seasonal trends, catering to diverse consumer needs. The store offers a wide range of styles, including T-shirts, shirts, jeans, jackets, activewear, and children's clothing. Prices for T-shirts range from 90 yuan to 249 yuan (US$12.9-35.6), reflecting the brand's affordable pricing strategy. The interior space and visual design incorporate comfortable, everyday elements to align with Global Work's "Good Feeling Wear" concept. With warm wooden accents and soft lighting, the store creates a relaxed, home-like shopping atmosphere. Address: 1/F, 388 Lianyou Rd, Qianwan InCity Mega 联友路388号一层,前湾印象城

Haglöfs | 火柴棍 Swedish outdoor brand Haglöfs (known in China as 火柴棍) has opened its first VASA concept store in Shanghai. The 698-square-meter store features over 250 SKUs (stock keeping units), offering a full range of outdoor products, including waterproof jackets, soft-shell pants, hiking backpacks, and down jackets. This three-story concept store is centered around the theme "Nature Inside, Life Outdoors" and marks an important milestone in Haglöfs' return to the Chinese market. Founded in Sweden in 1914 by Wiktor Haglöf, the brand began by creating durable backpacks for lumberjacks. Over the years, it has expanded its offerings to include hard-shell jackets, waterproof footwear, and lightweight backpacks, creating a comprehensive range of outdoor gear based on a deep understanding of the Nordic climate. In June 2024, Li Ning-backed listed company Viva Goods (非凡领越) announced the establishment of a joint venture with LionRock Capital to oversee Haglöfs's sales and marketing in China. This partnership has accelerated Haglöfs' expansion in China. The company plans to open 50 stores by the second half of 2026. Additionally, Haglöfs has launched flagship stores on major e-commerce platforms. Opening Hours: 10am-10pm Address: 1/F, 1378 Huamu Rd, Pudong Kerry Parkside 花木路1378号,浦东嘉里城一层

This 3-in-1 style features a shell jacket and an inner down jacket with white goose down, which can be worn separately. Suitable for spring, autumn, and winter. Price: over 4,000 yuan (US$573).

The yellow octagonal Vibram logo on the sole signifies high slip resistance. It represents the "trust symbol" for the superior performance of hiking shoes. Vibram has collaborated with over 1,000 brands, including Nike, UGG, Lowa, Hoka, and Arc'teryx.

Xiabu Pasture | 呷哺牧场 Xiabu Xiabu, the popular Chinese hotpot chain, has launched a new brand, "Xiabu Pasture," in Shanghai. The first store positions itself as a more refined self-service hotpot concept, offering a premium yet affordable dining experience. Xiabu Pasture features a menu with options starting at 2.91 yuan, 5.91 yuan, and 8.91 yuan for vegetables, and 9.91 yuan for meats. Drinks are priced at 5.91 yuan for unlimited refills, and free appetizers are also provided. The brand focuses on offering a value-for-money experience, with a per-person spend as low as 29.82 yuan, which includes a choice of hotpot base, all-inclusive condiments, and unlimited seasonal vegetables. This new brand targets young people and office workers who seek convenient, healthy, and affordable dining options. The first store can accommodate up to 60 diners. Address: 1/F, 5598 Cao'an Rd, Anting Fortune Plaza 曹安公路5598号,安亭财富广场一楼

Vgrill by Pizza Hut | 必胜炙烤串 Pizza Hut has launched its new late-night sub-brand, "Vgrill," at Daning International Square. The store uses a "store-in-store + time-based operation" model. Operating from 5pm to midnight, Vgrill transforms from a regular Western restaurant during the day into a late-night social dining spot, specializing in grilled skewers and barbecue. The store offers over 30 skewered items, including lamb skewers priced at 6 yuan per skewer and roasted lamb chops at 19 yuan each. A 19.9-yuan unlimited drinks offer and a 39.9-yuan 9-piece meat and veggie combo are available, with an average spend of around 63 yuan per person, comparable to mainstream barbecue chains. The store also offers space for team-building events, accommodating 20-30 people, and is equipped with a professional sound system, with live performances available upon request. Opening hours: 5pm-12am Address: 1/F, Bldg 10, 1988 Gonghexin Rd, Daning International Square 大宁国际商业广场10座一楼, 共和新路1988号

