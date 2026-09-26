Changning kicks off 3-month Premier Hongqiao Carnival

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Changning District on Friday unveiled a three-month calendar of autumn cultural performances, themed garden parties, nighttime light shows, markets and tourism campaigns, rolling out cultural, tourism, sports and shopping events. The Changning Premier Hongqiao Carnival Golden Autumn Celebration opened on Friday, coinciding with this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, positioning the district as an inbound travel destination blending century-old urban character with local lifestyle vitality. The carnival includes an opening gala, 10 flagship events and 118 activities across six themed sections – entertainment, art, urban walking tours, food, shopping promotions and cultural gatherings – for visitors of all ages.

Credit: Ti Gong

The district also kicked off its "Timeless Charm · Vibrant Changning" global tourism promotion program at the opening gala, showcasing the area's food, scenery, entertainment, shopping and customized urban experiences in 10 languages to boost its international tourism profile. The nostalgic "Time Zoo" fair at Shanghai Zoo features childhood games and retro photo spots, blending nature and art to revive classic memories. The time-honored brand market brings together intangible heritage displays and Shanghai snacks, offering an authentic taste of local life. Sara Roesler from the US, who lives and works in Changning, toured the zoo with her family on Friday. "We came here to spend time together and make new memories as a family," she said. "What I really like about Changning is that it's a mix of old and new – and everything is happening here."

Credit: Ti Gong

"For me, Changning captures the best of Shanghai. We really like going to different parks like Zhongshan Park, and we also love walking around the old streets, seeing the old houses with tall trees and cute little shops. There are a lot of activities – something for everybody." Running through October 2, the Hongqiao Lawn Music Festival at Hongqiao Art Center and New Hongqiao Central Park pairs classic Hong Kong pop music performances and film screenings with themed market activities, creating an integrated art, dining and entertainment experience. The Changning branch of the third Shanghai International Light Festival lights up the district's nightscape with creative visual installations, supported by pop-up markets and street performances. Six themed activity sections extend the fun from core commercial districts to urban streets. Trendy youth events, including e-sports exhibitions and outdoor sports, cater to young travelers. Art performances are embedded in landmark buildings and business zones, while customized city walk routes connect ecological greenways and cultural sites. Visitors can also enjoy premium global cuisine packages at star-rated hotels, exclusive new product launches and seasonal shopping discounts, along with intangible heritage handcraft workshops.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong