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Changning kicks off 3-month Premier Hongqiao Carnival

by Hu Min
September 26, 2026
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Changning kicks off 3-month Premier Hongqiao Carnival
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Visitors from home and abroad enjoy holiday delight at Shanghai Zoo on Mid-Autumn Festival.
Changning kicks off 3-month Premier Hongqiao Carnival
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A piano performance at the opening gala.

Changning District on Friday unveiled a three-month calendar of autumn cultural performances, themed garden parties, nighttime light shows, markets and tourism campaigns, rolling out cultural, tourism, sports and shopping events.

The Changning Premier Hongqiao Carnival Golden Autumn Celebration opened on Friday, coinciding with this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, positioning the district as an inbound travel destination blending century-old urban character with local lifestyle vitality.

The carnival includes an opening gala, 10 flagship events and 118 activities across six themed sections – entertainment, art, urban walking tours, food, shopping promotions and cultural gatherings – for visitors of all ages.

Changning kicks off 3-month Premier Hongqiao Carnival
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A child plays ring toss game at Shanghai Zoo.

The district also kicked off its "Timeless Charm · Vibrant Changning" global tourism promotion program at the opening gala, showcasing the area's food, scenery, entertainment, shopping and customized urban experiences in 10 languages to boost its international tourism profile.

The nostalgic "Time Zoo" fair at Shanghai Zoo features childhood games and retro photo spots, blending nature and art to revive classic memories. The time-honored brand market brings together intangible heritage displays and Shanghai snacks, offering an authentic taste of local life.

Sara Roesler from the US, who lives and works in Changning, toured the zoo with her family on Friday.

"We came here to spend time together and make new memories as a family," she said. "What I really like about Changning is that it's a mix of old and new – and everything is happening here."

Changning kicks off 3-month Premier Hongqiao Carnival
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A vibrant drum performance at the opening gala.

"For me, Changning captures the best of Shanghai. We really like going to different parks like Zhongshan Park, and we also love walking around the old streets, seeing the old houses with tall trees and cute little shops. There are a lot of activities – something for everybody."

Running through October 2, the Hongqiao Lawn Music Festival at Hongqiao Art Center and New Hongqiao Central Park pairs classic Hong Kong pop music performances and film screenings with themed market activities, creating an integrated art, dining and entertainment experience.

The Changning branch of the third Shanghai International Light Festival lights up the district's nightscape with creative visual installations, supported by pop-up markets and street performances.

Six themed activity sections extend the fun from core commercial districts to urban streets. Trendy youth events, including e-sports exhibitions and outdoor sports, cater to young travelers. Art performances are embedded in landmark buildings and business zones, while customized city walk routes connect ecological greenways and cultural sites.

Visitors can also enjoy premium global cuisine packages at star-rated hotels, exclusive new product launches and seasonal shopping discounts, along with intangible heritage handcraft workshops.

Changning kicks off 3-month Premier Hongqiao Carnival
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A dancing show at the opening gala.
Changning kicks off 3-month Premier Hongqiao Carnival
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A foreign attendee captures the opening gala.

To make it easier for visitors to get around, shuttle buses run free of charge during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, connecting Shanghai Zoo with major commercial plazas across Changning. Visitors can also access exclusive perks from landmark shopping malls and high-end hotels, including dining discounts, accommodation benefits and cultural and creative gifts.

Changning, a leafy district in western Shanghai, was named the world's 26th coolest neighborhood by Time Out, one of 40 featured on the magazine's 2026 global list.

The district's plane-tree-lined streets, historic villas and blend of old and new have fostered independent shops, restaurants and cultural venues. Former garden villas and historic buildings now house boutiques, galleries and creative spaces, alongside parks and university campuses.

Editor: Su Yanxian

#Hongqiao#Zhongshan Park#Changning#Shanghai Zoo#Shanghai#Zhongshan
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