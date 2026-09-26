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Xuhui
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Fuxing Road

Xuhui Lights Up for a Tang-Style Mid-Autumn Celebration

by Hu Min
September 26, 2026
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Xuhui Lights Up for a Tang-Style Mid-Autumn Celebration
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A light and shadow dreamland at the Tang-style garden party in Guilin Park on this year's Mid-Autumn Festival.

Xuhui District is marking the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays with a packed lineup of cultural, art and entertainment events across the district.

The holiday calendar ranges from traditional performances and heritage markets to light art, exhibitions and outdoor activities, bringing new life to some of Xuhui's best-known landmarks.

Xuhui Lights Up for a Tang-Style Mid-Autumn Celebration
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A rabbit lantern is lit up at Guilin Park.

At the newly renovated Guilin Park, a Tang Dynasty-style osmanthus banquet takes center stage from September 25 to 27, with jade-rabbit lanterns, moonlit installations and character cutouts creating a festive scene inspired by the Chinese game "Canal Towns."

During the day, visitors can browse intangible cultural heritage markets, try traditional crafts and collect commemorative stamps. As night falls, the garden comes alive with costume parades and traditional performances, including shadow puppetry, Yueju and Kunqu Opera.

Light installations highlight the garden's historic architecture, from a dragon-wall walkway illuminating 46 traditional lattice windows to a moon-and-poetry wall pairing flowing projections with live performances.

Xuhui Lights Up for a Tang-Style Mid-Autumn Celebration
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A float parade in Xuhui draws big crowds.

At LONGHUAHUI on the West Bund, a garden party through October 7 features a Tang-themed lantern market, art bazaars, live music and outdoor performances. Visitors can also catch parades featuring the "Eight Immortals," legendary figures from Chinese mythology.

Further along the waterfront, the third Shanghai International Light Festival brings light-art installations, wellness activities and sports events to the riverfront. At Shanghai ITC, the "Moon Reflection" installation pairs Mid-Autumn imagery with contemporary light art.

Xuhui Lights Up for a Tang-Style Mid-Autumn Celebration
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A light splendor at Guilin Park.
Xuhui Lights Up for a Tang-Style Mid-Autumn Celebration
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Children have fun at Guilin Park.

Through October 24, the Hengfu (Hengshan Road and Fuxing Road) Historical and Cultural Area explores links between Shanghai heritage and the ancient civilizations of the Americas.

Held alongside the Shanghai Museum exhibition "On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas," the events bring museum pop-ups, art installations, heritage demonstrations and talks to the area's historic streets.

Latin American music, cat-themed artworks and workshops on American cuisine and South American plant fragrances will add to the mix.

Xuhui Lights Up for a Tang-Style Mid-Autumn Celebration
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A lantern show at Guilin Park.

Editor: Su Yanxian

#Xuhui#Shanghai Museum#Fuxing Road#Guilin Park#Shanghai#Guilin
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