Credit: Courtesy of Andrea Sonntag

Andrea Sonntag is half German and half Peruvian and has lived in Shanghai since 2009. She was raised in Peru, studied medicine in Mexico, did her practical and social year in Peru, and then moved to Germany for her residency in ophthalmology. The German passport holder works at Parkway ( Jinqiao and Xintiandi clinics) and lives in Pudong New Area with her husband and two children. Over the years, she has grown to appreciate Century Park's leafy neighborhood, where quiet compounds, waterside walks, and pet-friendly cafés offer a break from the city. Taco and Domino are the family's two dogs. Taco joined the family in 2020, while six-month-old Domino is the newest addition. Together, they've made neighborhood walks even more frequent.

Credit: Courtesy of Parkway

CNS: Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in? I've always lived in Pudong, although I've moved several times within two residential compounds near Century Park. I love this area because it's green and not too crowded. Whenever I go for a walk, I feel as if I'm in an oasis in the middle of this big city. When I'm in the mood for more hustle and bustle, I can easily hop on the metro or drive to Puxi. There's also a small river nearby where people go kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. And now there's a direct path to Century Park that's open 24/7. The park used to close at night and charge an entrance fee, but that's no longer the case.

Credit: Courtesy of Andrea Sonntag

CNS: What's the best thing about living here? It's the sense of peace I feel when walking around my compound, which has a small park and lake. It's an older development, and when it was built, space was set aside for greenery. There are plenty of houses and only a few residential buildings, all just six stories high, so the compound never feels crowded.

Credit: Courtesy of Andrea Sonntag

CNS: What local attractions should not be missed? Century Park is definitely worth a visit. There are also several museums nearby, including the Shanghai Animation Museum (69 Zhangjiang Rd 张江路69号), the Shanghai Museum East (1952 Century Avenue 世纪大道1952号), the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum (2000 Century Avenue 世纪大道2000号) and the Being Art Museum (135 Hongfeng Rd 红枫路135号). Century Avenue and Lujiazui are also worth exploring, especially for their striking skyline, with landmarks such as Shanghai Tower, the Oriental Pearl Tower, and Jin Mao Tower.

CNS: Everyone loves a great café. What's your favorite near home? There are plenty of shopping malls in the area, but most are indoors. My favorite spot is EKA, where you can find several outdoor cafés, including 0566 Coffee Factory (Bldg 25, 535 Jinqiao Rd 金桥路535号25幢) and Peet's Coffee (Unit 103, Bldg 2, 535 Jinqiao Rd 金桥路535号2幢103室). It's also pet-friendly, which is a big plus for us.

Credit: Ti Gong

CNS: Where would you recommend eating in the neighborhood? There are lots of options. The Kerry Hotel Pudong (1388 Huamu Rd 花木路1388号), next to Century Park, has restaurants such as The Brew and The Meat. Lilacs Plaza (858 Dingxiang Rd 丁香路858号), Thumb Plaza (1208 Fangdian Rd 芳甸路1208号) and LaLaport (738 Xinjinqiao Rd 新金桥路738号) also offer a wide variety of choices, from Korean barbecue and teppanyaki to casual spots for a quick bite.

CNS: Where do you shop locally? I have to admit that I do most of my shopping online!

Credit: Courtesy of La Cucina

CNS: Where do you go for a night out or a drink after work? When I want to go somewhere that feels like home, I head to La Cucina (875 Biyun Rd 碧云路875号). I really enjoy the pizza and drinks, and the service is excellent. Beyond Bistro (1/F, 366 Hongfeng Rd 红枫路366号1层) is another favorite, especially for its delicious drinks.

Credit: Courtesy of Andrea Sonntag