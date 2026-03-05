[Street Chic] How Shanghai Dressed in February

Welcome to the final edition of winter Street Chic 2026. With February weather fluctuating from 8 degrees all the way to 21 and the world slowly descending into chaos, there is always time to take a breath and take a look at what folks are wearing on the streets of this great city. Get inspired, add something to your Taobao list and read my, sometimes funny, commentaries, what's not to love?



Just as our previous Street Chics, I am going to highlight some of my favorite pieces of clothing and in case you're interested in getting something similar, you can just take a screenshot of it, scan it in Taobao and viola.



Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Credit: Ma Xuefeng 2 Photos | View Slide Show

Starting off with me, as per usual. I wasn't thinking much about how to dress that day, so I just put on some of my favs, leopard zip-up hoodie and my faux fur jacket. However, insider tea, I've recently discovered this amazing pair of jeans. I am not the biggest Uniqlo fan, as most of their stuff I find quite boring. However, if you didn't know, they have a collection designed by the current Dior Creative Director Jonathan Anderson. Not only is he an outstanding designer, one of the best of our time, but he designs amazing pieces for Uniqlo. Designs remain classic, and much less Japanese, however, the quality, for that price, is unmatched. These jeans sit on my tiny waist and long legs perfectly, and with Uniqlo vast size range, most people will be able to find a size that fits them.

Credit: Tima Fei

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Our first pair of stylish strangers look like your typical, casually-dressed Shanghai-ren. Relaxed-fit pants with a everyday hoodies and cute, versatile accessories. However, probably my favorite garments from that day, the grey sweatshirt that says "Shanghai." Simple, yet iconic. Upon my research, this sweatshirt is from the famous Shanghai store for skinny people, Brandy Melville. Their most popular store is located at Anfu Road. However, you can also technically order it from a reseller on Taobao, just in case you don't want to be surrounded by malnurished 20-year-olds. And the cap seems to be from a Korean brand AEAE, but you can also acquire on TB for about 200 yuan/US$29. (seems to be authentic)

Credit: Tima Fei

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Near the area where we were catching strangers, the Supreme store held some kind of event, so there was no lack of nicely dressed men. This particular gentleman was wearing a fabulous fur vest. I tried to locate his exact, and I believe it's from a popular brand Jaded London. However, that one is pricey and quite hard to find, so I located a similar one. It is double-sided even! Plus a matching pair of dark grey pants, a good balance between cookie and classic fashion.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

An unexpected run-into, my friend Kopa. As you probably could tell, Kopa is street fashion savvy. He is a successful stylist, model scout and editor; I caught him right after he finished organizing a fashion photoshoot, on his way to grab a nice cup of filter coffee, what a life. He is wearing a gorgeous Marni FW18 khaki coat with a pair of faux fur green boots. Those two colors make me nostalgic about the 2018 era in fashion, cannot believe it's been almost 10 years...

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

If you've been keeping up with Street Chic or you're an avid Wechat Channel user, you might have seen Nono, a local fashion blogger. Her outfits are always daring, spicy and referential, usually to the early 2000s. Anfu Road is one of her favorite spots to walk around, take OOTDs and just enjoy the weather, even if it's cloudy. My favorite thing she's wearing are her semi-transparent glasses, very y2k Dior kind of style.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

One cool thing about Shanghai's street fashion, we can see people of all ages turning looks. And may I add, the silver generation has the strongest personal style, unlike the younger fashionistas, whose tastes might swing regularly. This gentleman manages to look elegant and rock&roll a the same time. The simple inner garments are spiced up by edgy leather coat and unique necklaces. This gentleman is also a skilled photograher, so you know he has a good eye for beauty.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Trend alert, faux fur collars and hoods. Something that I've noticed walking around the stylish streets; Shanghai-ren been loving a sleek faux fur detail. Just like we can see here with the couple (of friends, obvi). Extra stylish, in my opinion, is an animal print furry detail. For me, animal print is basically a neutral, if done tastefully. Pair it with casual wear, chic accessories, like big square glasses and viola.

A Few More Examples Of great Shanghai street chic:



Credit: Ma Xuefeng 1 Photo | View Slide Show



Credit: Ma Xuefeng



2 Photos | View Slide Show