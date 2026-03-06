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Shanghai Exhibition Center
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Enter the Quiz to Win Design Shanghai 2026 Tickets

by Zhu Yile
March 6, 2026
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Enter the Quiz to Win Design Shanghai 2026 Tickets

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 98

This week's prize

Winners this week will be entered into a draw for tickets to Design Shanghai 2026.

There are eight spots available, and each spot includes two tickets. So you can enjoy this design extravaganza with a friend or family member.

  • Date: March 19-22
  • Venue: Shanghai Exhibition Center | 上海展览中心
  • Address: 1000 Yan'an Rd M. 延安中路1000号
  • Admission: 158-258 yuan (US$23-37)

Note: Winners will receive e-tickets. Please remember to check the winner notification.

Design Shanghai 2026 will be held at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, featuring over 150 design leaders from around the world who will discuss new approaches to design inspired by nature, emotion, and culture.

To learn more about the exhibition, click Over 150 Global Design Leaders to Gather at Design Shanghai 2026

Click here to start!

Enter the Quiz to Win Design Shanghai 2026 Tickets
Credit: Ti Gong

About the Quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Editor: Liu Xiaolin

#Shanghai Exhibition Center#Shanghai
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