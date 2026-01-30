Win a Local Lingo Tote and Learn Chinese in Style

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 96

This week's prize

A new year calls for a fresh pop of color – and a small, eye-catching bag to match. Stylish enough for daily outings and practical enough to carry everything you need, this bright crossbody is designed to stand out while keeping things easy and hands-free.

This week, take part in our quiz for a chance to win a custom-designed Local Lingo yellow crossbody bag, along with a set of bilingual playing cards featuring Chinese characters and pinyin. Only five winners will be randomly chosen, so don't miss the opportunity.

The crossbody bag is a limited-edition piece created exclusively for City News Service's Local Lingo series, a project aimed at helping expats learn Chinese in a fun and approachable way. Lightweight and compact, it's made for everyday use without sacrificing style.

Despite its small size, the bag easily holds daily essentials such as a phone, power bank, notebook, sunglasses, keys, lipstick, sunscreen and hand cream. It can be worn across the body or over the shoulder, and the strap can be removed so it doubles as a clutch.

The prize set also includes a deck of bilingual playing cards designed for learning on the go. Each card features Chinese characters, pinyin and English explanations – making it easy to practice Mandarin while enjoying your favorite card games.

Want to explore more from the Local Lingo series? Click the link to discover related content and see how language learning can fit seamlessly into daily life.

