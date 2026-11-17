Credit: Courtesy of Ole Bouman

Ole Bouman's new book retraces a journey from an Amsterdam winter to Shanghai's summer heat. The Dutch historian and architectural curator, a professor at Shanghai's Tongji University, cycled 10,756 kilometers between the two cities in 2024. He had already worked in China for about a decade. "I also wanted to approach China day by day and feel the differences every day," he said. The 156-day journey through 18 countries became the new book "Journey to the East: A Quest for New Silk on an Old Road." Tongji University Press has published the Chinese edition, which Bouman discussed at a Shanghai book launch on November 14. The idea took shape during a flight between the Netherlands and China. A route map on the cabin screen made him wonder what he would find in the places below. Cycling had been his way of exploring since childhood, first around Amsterdam and later in neighboring countries. His professional life took him into history, architecture and exhibitions, including a term as director of the Netherlands Architecture Institute. The journey, he said, brought his hobby and his work together. He left Amsterdam on February 1, 2024, the year he turned 64. "I could not wait for 10 years, so I could not postpone any longer," he said.

Credit: Ole Bouman

Taking the slow route He set off from Middenweg, a street in Amsterdam, with 45 kilograms of luggage on his bicycle. Long hours gripping the handlebars left his hands aching. In Germany, rain soaked him and a tire went flat. He found a bus shelter in a village where he could repair the tire and take refuge from the rain. People helped him along the way. In Istanbul, a friend introduced him to a local cycling advocate. The man rode with him for half a day, then introduced him to more cyclists further along the route. In Tehran, Bouman feared an approaching conflict and decided to leave Iran. He interrupted the ride and took a flight to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. A man he met locally helped him reach the airport in time. Bouman said he still wrote to him almost every day. "In the end I thought this is about friendship. It's not about architecture only," he said.

Credit: Ole Bouman

In northwest China's Gansu Province, scattered mahjong tiles on a road brought back a childhood memory. As a boy in the Netherlands, he had found a set in his family's attic and tried playing the Chinese tile game with friends. He picked up a red dragon tile from the road in Gansu and kept it as a souvenir. It bears the Chinese character zhong, meaning "center." Grains of sand still cling to it. He arrived in Shanghai on July 5, the day he was due at Tongji to review his students' end-of-term work. He had timed the final stage of the ride to get back for it, and some students joined him for the last day. On that hot day, he felt full of energy and was happy to see his students again. Finishing brought a sense of achievement, though his feelings about the end were mixed. "I was a bit afraid to lose that feeling of daily discoveries," he said.

Credit: Ole Bouman

Writing the journey The next difficult stretch was at a computer. He said the daily struggle with a blank document and a blinking cursor could be harder than the ride. Writing was lonelier. He persisted because he wanted to share his understanding of the East at a time of growing misunderstanding and division. The book brings together personal observations, historical reflections and accounts of places along the way. A foldout map sets his route alongside those of the Chinese Buddhist monk Xuanzang and the Venetian traveler Marco Polo. Bouman hoped his accounts of village visits and everyday conversations would give readers abroad a view of China grounded in personal encounters.

Credit: Ole Bouman

His parents' wartime experiences helped shape his concern for peace. In the book, he described how his Dutch father lost his home in Arnhem during World War II. His German mother survived the bombing of Hamburg and also lost her home. He saw their marriage, and his own existence, as a reconciliation with the past. "Peace is not only a path to progress, but a necessary condition for long-term survival," he said in the publisher's introduction. Recently, he recalled his visit to Tehran's Azadi Tower and expressed worry for the people he had met. He remembered bakers, waiters, receptionists and shopkeepers. Their lives, he wrote, should not be reduced to headlines, sanctions or strategic calculations. At a pre-sale event in Hangzhou of neighboring Zhejiang Province, two grandfathers bought copies for their young grandsons. He understood the gifts as encouragement for the boys to dream and persevere. He hoped the book would reach beyond fellow cyclists and architecture specialists. With the book in print, Bouman was already thinking about what to do next. He said he sometimes felt pressure to find another project as inspiring as the ride. "It's just not my character to think that anything is completed," he said.