[Movers & Shakers] Ceci Perdomo: 47 Jobs, One Home in Shanghai

The plane touched down in Beijing on May 19. It was Cecilia "Ceci" Perdomo's birthday – a date Air Canada's last-minute reroute had chosen for her. She had sold everything she owned, quit her job, and flown out on a ticket so surprisingly inexpensive the travel agent thought it was a mistake. "I told my friend, 'This is a sign.'"

Fourteen years later, Perdomo still runs on that kind of serendipity and momentum. The Venezuelan expat has lived in Shanghai for the past five years with her German husband, Christian Kuhner, and their two young daughters. These days, an ordinary week might mean an afternoon photoshoot for a diamond company, packing for a trip to Germany, and marketing to finish before bed. "I always say that I have 47 jobs," she said. "People ask me from where I get my energy." Her answer: her genes. "I have just my genetic drugs," she joked.

Speaking of energy, Perdomo is also the event director of Shanghai Mamas, the city's largest expat family community, with more than 6,000 members. If you've been to a Shanghai Mamas night out, a family day or its annual egg hunt, which can draw around 1,000 people, you've probably met her. In addition, Perdomo is a freelance event planner, an on-camera host, and is helping launch a Shanghai fine jewelry studio in Europe. None of this was part of her plan. Perdomo is a trained engineer. That birthday flight was her second trip to China. The first started with a satellite.

'Of course, this is what I want to do.' Perdomo grew up in Maracaibo, in Venezuela's northwest, near the Caribbean coast. Her mother gave her more books than toys. "That was a struggle for me as a child, but then I liked it a lot," she said. The books kindled her love for geography and astronomy. Before university, she took a vocational test, leading her toward a field she had never heard of: geodetic engineering. Geodetic engineering combines geography, geology, geophysics and astronomy to study the Earth, as Perdomo put it, "from outer space to the inside." "Of course, this is what I want to do in life." In oil-rich Venezuela, ambitious engineering students were expected to go into oil. Perdomo had a different motive for picking engineering at all. "I wanted to say, 'Not every man can be better than me. I'm going to show that I'm the boss here,'" she said. "When you live in a culture like that, machismo is a top thing." After graduating with her engineering degree, Perdomo took a job at Venezuela's national geographic institute in Caracas. Roughly two years later, the government put out a call: China was building Venezuela a remote-sensing satellite, one that photographs the Earth from orbit. They needed local engineers to travel to Beijing. There were two spots left, and three candidates. Perdomo feared she wouldn't get picked. Then, during a night shift, she and her closest friend at the Geographic Institute, Andreina, both got the call. "We just ran all the way down the hallway, hugged, and said, 'We're going to China!'"

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Her job interview had been her first full conversation in English, a language she taught herself by watching Friends and Beverly Hills, 90210. She spoke no Chinese. In February 2012, at 26, she landed in Beijing for six months of satellite training. She fell in love instantly with China and Beijing's Sanlitun nightlife, in an era when the expat party never seemed to stop. "I was always a super fun lady, super outgoing," she said. "That was wild!" But six months went by fast. Too fast. The Venezuela team had to return home. "I cried so much."

Getting out took nerve Things in Venezuela had been growing more and more difficult. An economic crisis deepened. Inflation soared. International airlines were pulling out. Crime was high. Perdomo was working at what she calls "the NASA of Venezuela," and even at such a prestigious institution her salary struggled to compete with inflation. She and Andreina knew their futures and dreams lay elsewhere. "We cannot live in Venezuela anymore."

Getting out took nerve and determination. Perdomo and Andreina booked Air Canada flights out of Caracas to Beijing. Then Air Canada canceled the flights and pulled operations from Venezuela. Perdomo refused a refund. "I was really aggressive: 'You give me my flight ticket, you are responsible,'" she said. "If you aren't tough, you don't get what you want." Two days later, the airline rerouted them through Bogotá. Their passports, stuck in Mexico waiting on Canadian transit visas, came back the night before the flight. Andreina had waited at the agency past closing time to get them. The visas were inside. "I'm not emotional about the topic," she said, "but I think I miss Venezuela."

She was happy to be back in China. She taught English and sent money home – in the depths of the crisis, her wages were keeping her entire extended family afloat. Andreina moved to Chile. Perdomo moved to Shenyang, in China's northeast, and applied to BMW – a geodetic engineer with zero automotive experience – and talked her way into a job managing whole-vehicle projects. "You don't need a career in it," she said. "You need the skills." She had met a man, Christian, a German engineer. Shenyang was freezing. But things were heating up between her and Christian.

Coming back home When Christian's job called him home to Munich, Perdomo balked. "I'm too Latina to deal with that culture," she said. They wed and moved to Germany. She studied German. But she missed China. She cried "almost every night." "I could be anywhere in the world," she told him, "and I deserve to be happy." "China is the place we met," she told Christian. "We love China so much." Then she got pregnant. Then COVID. One year in Germany became three.

At the end of 2021, with a 6-month-old daughter, they came back to China – this time to Shanghai, where Christian's company needed him. Two weeks of hotel quarantine with an infant – survived with a steamer-blender for the baby's first solids and fresh produce from Christian's boss – were followed, months later, by the city's 2022 COVID days. Perdomo calls the lockdown "a blessing": a big apartment, the three of them together around the clock, their daughter's first steps. "It was literally coming back home," she said. "China has been my home. I've never removed home from my heart."

'You cannot be bored in Shanghai' She had lived in Beijing, Xi'an and Shenyang, but never Shanghai. She was hooked fast. "You cannot really say that you are bored in Shanghai – impossible. There is always something to do." Her "kickoff," she said, was Shanghai Mamas. It gave her a map of the city and, at a new stage of life, a circle of women who understood what she was going through. Before long she was its event director with nights out, day events, family events.

She didn't stop there. In February 2022, weeks before lockdown, she opened a trading company with two close friends: a Chinese partner from her Shenyang days and a fellow Venezuelan. Perdomo handled marketing and purchasing, learning the trade from her Chinese partner and haggling directly with factories. "You need to be friendly, you need to have this personality," she said. The company closed this year when her Venezuelan partner left China, but by then it had served its purpose: "Everything I started to learn, all what I know, was from the trading company," she said. Then, she launched a second company focused on marketing, business development and events. Last year she planned her first solo wedding. Somewhere along the way, she found what she calls her real passion: "hosting, communicating." That led to work in local media, in front of the camera and behind it.

Today most of her time goes to Yaxi Yaxi, a fine jewelry studio founded by her friend Yaxi, selling lab-grown and natural diamonds and custom pieces. Perdomo runs marketing and expansion. The pieces have already been to Spain, with meetings lined up in Germany, Italy and France. She insisted they keep the founder's name on the door. "Let's make the craftsmanship in Shanghai something to be proud of," she said – "bringing fine jewelry to the world made in China."

'As much Venezuelan as I could be' This May, Perdomo completed a half Ironman on Chongming Island, a 70.3-mile triathlon of swimming, cycling and running. She trained for five months. "I never imagined myself doing something like that." She has played soccer since university and co-founded a new club, F.C. Inter Shanghai.

She is, by her own account, the Backstreet Boys' biggest fan. "You won't meet another super fan of the Backstreet Boys like me." She has seen them in concert in several countries and met them in person. Last year, she took the first solo trip of her life to see them at the Sphere in Las Vegas. (The woman who left Venezuela on a rerouted ticket and a last-minute visa had never traveled alone for fun.)

And there is her Venezuelan community, about a dozen people who spend Christmas together and serve as aunties and uncles to her girls. "They are my family here," she said. That community is part of why Shanghai fits. In Germany, she went to Latin parties that felt, she said, like a funeral. "You adapt somehow to the culture," she said. "But here, you have so much freedom to be yourself. I feel I can go as much Venezuelan as I could be here, and I feel welcome."

Credit: Brandon McGhee