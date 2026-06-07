Countryside Cycling Challenge Draws Global Participants
Over 400 cycling enthusiasts from home and abroad gathered in Pudong's Zhuqiao Town for the Shanghai Beautiful and Harmonious Countryside Cycling Challenge.
The competition has set three categories of the Standard Group, the Family Group, and the new International Group. Introduced for the very first time, the International Group featured expats including consular officials and senior executives of foreign-invested enterprises in Shanghai.
An 8-kilometer premium route focusing on immersive rural sightseeing was designed for the International Group. The Family Group enjoyed a 17km leisure route involving both cycling and field study, while the Standard Group's 25km full route showcased Zhuqiao's water-town pastoral scenery and tested participants' endurance.
All finishers received commemorative medals and gift packages of local specialty agricultural products.
Some expats were also invited to participate in a crayfish fishing activity, learning about the local farming culture of raising crayfish in rice paddies in Shanghai's ecological countryside.
Editor: Ma Yue