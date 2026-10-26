[Fashion Files] The Huge Secondhand Warehouse in Downtown Shanghai

Credit: Brandon McGhee

If you've been following CNS for a while, you may have come across our many articles on the most interesting vintage shops scattered all around the city. Well, now there's a ginormous, two-story-tall secondhand vintage warehouse right in the heart of Jing'an – luxury (and not only). Opened during the National Holiday, Super ZhuanZhuan is a new wonderland for anyone interested in secondhand, quality-inspected (some) almost brand-new goods, usually for less than 50 percent of the initial price.

First Things First: No, ZhuanZhuan and Zzer Are Not the Same Before we dive into the 6,000 square meters filled with approximately 50,000 units of stuff, let's get one thing straight: what even is ZhuanZhuan? If you've been in Shanghai for a while and are into vintage goods, you've probably heard of Zzer (只二), an online secondhand platform with some big stores, usually on the outskirts of the city – the Shanghai one is near Hongqiao airport, for example. Well, initially I thought ZhuanZhuan and Zzer were the same thing. Cause, you know, both have "Z Z" in them – I cannot really be blamed for that assumption. Also, the WeChat interface they both use is very similar. Regardless, they're two completely different entities. They share a similar business model, selling a humongous amount of vintage goods, with their main selling point being their 100 percent foolproof authentication. They even offer similar compensation: in the rare case that you find out you've been duped, you get threefold compensation, plus a fruit basket with an apology letter (unconfirmed).

Their official statement on authentication





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Got stuff to sell? Here's the deal Now, let's try to navigate through this possibly overwhelming store. Upon entering, the area to your right is where you can bring your own things for consignment. Here's a quick breakdown of how to sell your own stuff, based on their guidelines:

1. Drop Off & Authenticate Bring your items to the Super Zhuanzhuan store. Staff will ship them to a central authentication center, where they are verified, photographed, and listed within 48 hours. If an item fails authentication, it is returned to you for a 19 yuan shipping fee (waived for first-time sellers). 2. Set your price You control the final price, aided by the platform's pricing system. You can choose between a fixed price or a "tiered markdown" model, where the system automatically reduces the price over time to accelerate the sale. 3. Commission structure Zhuanzhuan takes a commission only when your item sells. • Standard rate: 20–25% of the sale price. • Hot brands (e.g., Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Rolex) enjoy the lower 20% rate. • Commission caps: A minimum of 169 yuan and a maximum of 7,999 yuan per item. • New user perk: First-time sellers pay just 17% commission, with no limit on the number of items. 4. Fees to watch • Return shipping: 19 yuan per package if an item fails authentication or is recalled. • Recall fee: 50 yuan per item if you withdraw an item within 90 days of listing. • Storage fee: 1 yuan per item per day after 120 days on the platform (designed to prevent hoarding; often waivable for normal sellers). 5. Getting paid

Once an item sells and the buyer confirms receipt, you are paid within 7 days. Withdrawals are free of charge. The platform claims 95 percent of items sell within 30 days.

The official guide to consignment











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Buyer mode: activated Moving on to the buyer experience. First of all, you need to leave your own bags and other stuff in a locker, provided free of charge. Then you're handed a pair of black gloves to wear to minimize the sticky-fingers threat. The experience is mostly self-served. To check the price, condition, authentication and other relevant information, you scan the QR code with the WeChat scanner. That way, all of your recent scans are recorded, and you can immediately access the item in the app.

Yes, even the sunglasses get a QR code.



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Floor one: The warm-up The first floor greets you with mostly small accessories. Glasses, scarves, belts, wallets. Honestly, not my favorite section – the prices aren't that attractive, if I'm being honest. Most glasses from brands like Gucci, Miu Miu, etc. go for about 2,000 yuan, and even in almost-brand-new condition, I'd rather go a bit further in and spend 3,000 on a bag or a piece of fancy jewelry. But to be fair, they have almost every popular model you'd ever want. So, if you find something you really like, it's still a bargain. That said, for small accessories, I prefer a platform like Xianyu – since they don't have a strong resale value, buying directly from another person is much cheaper. (Plus, Xianyu also offers authentication.)









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Gloves on – this is a no-sticky-fingers zone. Credit: Brandon McGhee











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Now we're talking: bag heaven Moving on – this is where the real thing begins. Rows and rows of bags. The main brands featured here are Prada, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Loewe and Louis Vuitton. What's different about giants like ZhuanZhuan and Zzer is that, unlike most vintage secondhand stores, their goods are almost brand new, or lightly worn. I believe the ranking goes from 80 to 99, and most of the stock sits at 95. Plus, you can check whether a bag comes with the original packaging, dust bag or certificates. In this section, my personal recommendation would be the Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton corners. The variety is insane, and if you balance out the craftsmanship with the pricing, these two brands are a good investment.











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The fancy corner (AKA my favorite) Then comes my favorite section: jewelry and watches. Admittedly, I am no watch expert, so I can't offer much insight in that department. When it comes to jewelry, though, I know my stuff. I think in places like this, hunting for a unique jewelry piece is the most fun, because unlike a bag, it's always best to try a necklace or a bracelet on before you commit to it. I personally always look out for a minimal Chanel pendant and a chic Hermès H Clic bracelet. All the jewelry and watches sit behind locked glass, so you do need to flag down a staff member to help you. And I must say, there weren't enough of them for the number of customers, so you might have to wait a bit. At the end of the first floor, there is, in my opinion, a very depressing corner filled with Labubus. Another sin of capitalism, ending up in a heavily discounted bin after having millions of people in a chokehold for like two months.











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Credit: Brandon McGhee

Floor two: plot twist – It's also a tech store The second floor is where it starts getting real crazy. When I first arrived at ZhuanZhuan, I wasn't aware that they started off as an electronics reseller. So the amount of digital and pro cameras, speakers, video game consoles and AirPods Max was baffling. I honestly have no idea how they manage to source this much product, especially considering it all comes from people trying to sell their stuff. Our cameraman was also pleasantly surprised by the quality of the cameras and lenses on sale there. For me, the old digital cameras were the most interesting. I expected the prices to be a bit higher than what I've seen at much smaller markets and vintage stores, but the average digi cam was priced at a similar rate, around 600 yuan (though search Xianyu for things like that first – it would be even cheaper).

A whole table of Nintendo Switches. Self-control: gone.

















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Back to fashion paradise After leaving the electronics section, we end up back in fashion paradise. Now with huge brands like Gucci and Dior, the bag selection is amazing. You could spend hours browsing through everything. Not to mention the opposite side: huge sections of outerwear, sweaters, T-shirts and even some shoes (though women's sizes only). Clothes from luxury brands are notoriously overpriced and mostly a depreciating asset, so having the opportunity to try things on and get them for 50%+ off is great.













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Ultra luxury ahead (You've been warned) Now, if you thought you'd seen luxury by this point, you'd be wrong. A red-on-white sign saying "LUXURY AHEAD BEWARE" tells you that you've seen nothing by that point. The last section at ZhuanZhuan is the ultra luxury – we're talking Chanel, Goyard, Hermès, Van Cleef, etc. Expect 30,000+ yuan bracelets and 100,000+ yuan Hermès bags. But that's the highest of the high. And to be fair, a Chanel bag for 5,000 yuan is a bargain, down from the original 50,000. There were many rare travel-edition bags, as well as classics, mostly from Hermès and Chanel. The luxury watch and jewelry section was also extensive. Even if you're not dropping five figures, it's just interesting to check out.







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Black gloves on, Chanel 19 on shoulder – the full Super ZhuanZhuan experience.



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