Ninth Import Expo Set to Open in Shanghai, Highlighting New Technologies and Global Brands

The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will kick off on Thursday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. The year's event will see participation from 162 countries, regions, and international organizations, alongside 4,142 companies from around the world.

The ninth edition of the expo features a diverse array of global participants. Among the national pavilions, Canada and Sri Lanka will serve as the guests of honor, while countries like Gabon, Seychelles, and Moldova will make their inaugural appearances.

Companies from nearly all industries, from high-tech to medical care, automobiles, daily necessities and agriculture, will showcase a range of new products and technologies across its six main areas and an innovation incubation zone. A total of 169 companies will achieve "full attendance" by participating in all nine editions of the CIIE.

The healthcare sector is a highlight of the six-day event. Its exhibition area brings together 16 of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, along with the top three global medical imaging enterprises and the top three radiotherapy equipment firms.

An artificial cochlea debuting from Switzerland-based Sonova International is one of the key first-release exhibits this year. Representing cutting-edge technology in the field of hearing rehabilitation, it is capable of 360-degree sound detection.