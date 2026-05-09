[Hai Guide] Walk in and Explore Shanghai's Museums Without Reservations

Museums are magical places that tell a tale: a story about a city, an illustration of a future, or an alternative view on the present. More frustrating than not, however, is when you have to make a reservation just to visit these inspirational places. We know the pains of having to book an appointment to visit museums in the spur of the moment, so here are seven museums here that do not require any reservations to be made beforehand, so worry not and visit these museums whenever the inspiration hits and you wake up wanting to learn more about our city!

Shanghai Museum | 上海博物馆 Established in 1952, the Shanghai Museum is one of the most important Chinese art museums in the world, boasting a collection of more than a million items, with over 100,000 artifacts graded as national treasures. Today, the Shanghai Museum is going through a revamp; there are currently 2 compounds, and a third will be arriving before 2030. Each compound has a different focus to showcase a comprehensive image of the Chinese material culture in the long course of history. - Shanghai Museum at People's Square 上海博物馆(人民广场馆) The Shanghai Museum on People's Square focuses on presenting special exhibitions of different cultures from around the world. Through collaborations with museums and institutions abroad, and through exhibitions that reflect some of China's rich history, the museum aims to foster inspiring dialogues between the pieces and among visitors, enabling everyone to discover the similarities and differences between cultures and how each has evolved. Opening hours: 9am-5pm (closed on Mondays) Admission: Free (special exhibitions may have a cost) Address: 201 People's Ave, Huangpu District 黄浦区人民大道201号



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Credit: Ti Gong



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- Shanghai Museum East Branch上海博物馆 (东馆) The Shanghai Museum East Branch focuses on ancient Chinese art, like calligraphy, ceramics and jade. The wide collection, coupled with clever layouts, will systematically unravel the history of ancient Chinese art. There will also be galleries focusing on regional specialties in the past, showcasing works from Shanghai and Jiangnan region (south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River). Opening hours: 10am-6pm (closed on Tuesdays) Tickets: Free (special exhibitions may have a cost) Address: 1952 Century Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道1952号



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Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong

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Power Station of Art | 上海当代艺术博物馆 The Power Station of Art is the first state-owned contemporary art museum on the Chinese mainland. Opened in 2012, its 165-meter-tall chimney, which also serves as an independent exhibition space, is also a highly recognizable and integral part of Shanghai's skyline. As Shanghai's generator for her new urban culture, the Power Station of Art strives to provide an open platform for the public to learn and appreciate contemporary art and promote cooperation and knowledge exchange between different schools of art and culture. Opening hours: 11am-7pm (closed on Mondays) Admission: Most exhibitions are free. Special exhibitions cost between 50 and 200 yuan (US$7.4-29.4). Address: 678 Miaojiang Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区苗江路678号

The 165-meter-tall chimney is recognizable as part of Shanghai's cityscape. Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



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Shanghai History Museum | 上海历史博物馆 The Shanghai History Museum is home to more than 100,000 artifacts spanning the long river of time, ranging from metal and ceramic crafts, coins and textiles from different time periods to photographs and other miscellaneous items that reflect the journey of Shanghai from ancient times to today. With a strong focus on academic research and surveys of Shanghai's cultural relics, customs, environments and urban development, the Shanghai History Museum aims to showcase the city's history alongside the changes that have brought it to the present day. Opening hours: 9am-5pm (closed on Mondays) Tickets: Free Address: 325 Nanjing Rd W., Huangpu District 黄浦区南京西路325号



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Credit: Ti Gong



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Rockbund Art Museum | 外滩美术馆 Shanghai's non-profit Rockbund Art Museum opened in 2010. The museum connects artistic cultures across Asia and beyond to better understand today's challenges and tomorrow's practices and imaginations. From exhibitions to unexpected performative formats, Rockbund Art Museum supports bold contemporary art and constantly encourages artists to reshape the local art scene and histories while exploring unique visions of life in this ever-changing world. While reservations are not required, the Rockbund Art Museum advises visitors to expect long lines on weekends and holidays. Do take note that while they are open on Tuesdays (as reflected on Google Maps), the museum is only accessible for members. Opening hours: 11am-6pm (Wednesdays to Sundays); 12pm-6pm (Members only on Tuesdays; closed Mondays) Tickets: Free entry Address: 20 Huqiu Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区虎丘路20号



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



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Credit: Ti Gong 7 Photos | View Slide Show

Former Residence of Sun Yat-Sen | 孙中山故居 The former residence of Chinese revolutionary Sun Yat-sen, who founded the Republic of China and the Kuomintang, has been converted into a museum that allows visitors to learn more about his life, values and ideologies, while also reminding them of the spirit and vision he had for China. Opening hours: 9am-5pm (close on Mondays) Admission: 20 yuan Address: 7 Xiangshan Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区香山路7号



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Credit: Ti Gong



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Credit: Ti Gong



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Credit: Ti Gong 6 Photos | View Slide Show

China Art Museum | 中华艺术宫 Shanghai Art Museum, founded in 1956, was one of the first art museums in China and collected fine art, conducted academic research, held exhibitions, popularized art education and promoted international exchange. In 2012, the museum relocated into this iconic architecture, formerly the China Pavilion at the 2010 Shanghai World Expo. Officially known as the China Art Museum, it brings together culture, art and leisure, while continuing to enrich Shanghai's vibrant art scene. Opening hours: 10am-6pm (close on Mondays) Admission: Most exhibitions are free; special exhibitions cost 20 yuan. Address: 205 Shangnan Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区上南路205号