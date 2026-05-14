Limited-Time High-Speed Rail Discounts for Seniors in China
Traveling by train is about to get a little sweeter for seniors in China. Starting May 15, travelers aged 60 and above will be able to purchase discounted off-peak train tickets for select journeys during the promotional period.
Discount Details
Eligible passengers can receive 10 percent off the applicable fare on selected high-speed rail services, with the discount applied on top of existing promotional fares where available.
Eligible Travel Period
- The discount applies to weekday departures between May 29 and June 30
- From Monday 12pm to Friday 12pm
- Excluding the Dragon Boat Festival travel period from June 18 to 22
Tickets are available for purchase both online and offline.
How to Identify Discounted Tickets
Eligible tickets will be marked with "Senior Discount" in both the order details and the ticket information page.
Eligible Identification Documents
Seniors can enjoy the discount with the following IDs:
- Chinese Resident Identity Card
- Residence Permit for Hong Kong and Macau Residents
- Residence Permit for Taiwan Residents
- Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macau Residents
- Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Residents
- Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card
- Temporary ID Card
- Household Registration (Hukouben)
Seniors who successfully purchase tickets and travel will receive triple loyalty points compared with regular frequent traveler members. These points can be redeemed for train tickets or seat upgrades.
Editor: Wang Xiang