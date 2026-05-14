[Hai Guide]

Limited-Time High-Speed Rail Discounts for Seniors in China

by Zhu Yile
May 14, 2026
Share Article:

Traveling by train is about to get a little sweeter for seniors in China. Starting May 15, travelers aged 60 and above will be able to purchase discounted off-peak train tickets for select journeys during the promotional period.

Discount Details

Eligible passengers can receive 10 percent off the applicable fare on selected high-speed rail services, with the discount applied on top of existing promotional fares where available.

Eligible Travel Period

  • The discount applies to weekday departures between May 29 and June 30
  • From Monday 12pm to Friday 12pm
  • Excluding the Dragon Boat Festival travel period from June 18 to 22

Tickets are available for purchase both online and offline.

How to Identify Discounted Tickets

Eligible tickets will be marked with "Senior Discount" in both the order details and the ticket information page.

Limited-Time High-Speed Rail Discounts for Seniors in China
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Shanghai Railway Station

Eligible Identification Documents

Seniors can enjoy the discount with the following IDs:

  • Chinese Resident Identity Card
  • Residence Permit for Hong Kong and Macau Residents
  • Residence Permit for Taiwan Residents
  • Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macau Residents
  • Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Residents
  • Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card
  • Temporary ID Card
  • Household Registration (Hukouben)

Seniors who successfully purchase tickets and travel will receive triple loyalty points compared with regular frequent traveler members. These points can be redeemed for train tickets or seat upgrades.

Editor: Wang Xiang

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Shanghai Unveils New Action Plan To Upgrade Smart Government Services
FEATURED
[HAI GUIDE]
Shanghai Unveils New Action Plan To Upgrade Smart Government Services
@ Zhu YileLineMay 15, 2026
Shanghai Gears Up for 2026 China Tourism Day
[Hai Guide]
Shanghai Gears Up for 2026 China Tourism Day
A colorful roster of immersive experiences, pop-up events, cultural concerts, and travel incentives is transforming Shanghai into a vast playground for discovery.
[Hai Guide] Walk in and Explore Shanghai's Museums Without Reservations
[Hai Guide]
[Hai Guide] Walk in and Explore Shanghai's Museums Without Reservations
Shanghai boasts a wide array of museums. The early summer offers a perfect chance to visit them and deepen your understanding of Shanghai. Many don't require reservations.
[Hai Guide] Your Fun & Food Guide to the Longines Global Champions Tour Shanghai
[Hai Guide]
[Hai Guide] Your Fun & Food Guide to the Longines Global Champions Tour Shanghai
In 2026, the Year of the Horse, what a better way to celebrate than watching world-class showjumping at the Longines Global Champions Tour Shanghai.

Popular Reads

Musk's Son Goes Viral in Beijing During Trump's China Visit
1

Musk's Son Goes Viral in Beijing During Trump's China Visit

Traffic Controls Near North Suzhou Road for Wine Festival
2

Traffic Controls Near North Suzhou Road for Wine Festival

Shanghai To Build AI-powered Sci-Fi Park
3

Shanghai To Build AI-powered Sci-Fi Park

Shanghai Welcomes Back Olympic-Q Series in 2028
4

Shanghai Welcomes Back Olympic-Q Series in 2028