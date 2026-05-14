Limited-Time High-Speed Rail Discounts for Seniors in China

Traveling by train is about to get a little sweeter for seniors in China. Starting May 15, travelers aged 60 and above will be able to purchase discounted off-peak train tickets for select journeys during the promotional period.

Discount Details

Eligible passengers can receive 10 percent off the applicable fare on selected high-speed rail services, with the discount applied on top of existing promotional fares where available.

Eligible Travel Period

The discount applies to weekday departures between May 29 and June 30



and From Monday 12pm to Friday 12pm



Excluding the Dragon Boat Festival travel period from June 18 to 22



Tickets are available for purchase both online and offline.

How to Identify Discounted Tickets

Eligible tickets will be marked with "Senior Discount" in both the order details and the ticket information page.