48 Hours in Yanguan: A Spring Tide Celebration

Qiantang River tides carry more than water against Yanguan's ancient seawalls. Spring Festival tide-watching in Haining is a ritual woven into the fabric of Haining's culture, symbolizing fortune and strength. A UNESCO-listed tidal wonder and Jiangnan cultural center, Yanguan Ancient Town is now the "City of Music and Tides," blending millennia of history with a vibrant musical soul. This cultural gem, 45 minutes by high-speed train from Shanghai, has the world's top three tidal bores, historical landmarks, and innovative soundscapes.

Yanguan at a Glance Yanguan Ancient Town, with 2,200 years of history, six national heritage sites, and Emperor Qianlong legends, is on the Qiantang River in Zhejiang Province. Symphony concerts fill ancient temples, and interactive sound installations turn waterways into stages as it becomes a global music hub.

Credit: Yu Wenhao / Shanghai Daily

Credit: Yu Wenhao / Shanghai Daily

Day 1 9am: Arrive at Yanguan Tidal Wall After checking in at the tourist center, start the trip at Yanguan's ancient city gate, now an art installation inspired by the Qiantang River tide.

Credit: Yu Wenhao / Shanghai Daily

The installation, one of Yanguan's most popular social media spots, combines ancient architecture with modern art, making it a great photo backdrop. A dynamic water curtain mimics the tidal bore's rhythmic surge through an ingenious fountain system embedded in the wall, creating a stunning visual spectacle. Performances last 15 minutes and start on the hour. See the tourist center display board for daily schedules.

Opening hours: 8:30am-10pm (last entry at 9pm) Admission: 200 yuan (all the attractions and Tide-Watching Park included) Address: 188 Gongchen Rd 拱辰路188号

10am: Sea God Temple and Confucius Temple Sea God and Confucius Temples are famous Qiantang River temples near the park. Explore the culture stories behind the tide. A Qing Dynasty masterpiece, the Sea God Temple honors the Qiantang River Tide's powerful forces. China's only surviving "Silver Hall," resembling Beijing's Forbidden City's Hall of Supreme Harmony (太和殿), is located at this national The temple holds a traditional Spring Festival ceremony on the 1st and 15th of the lunar month to watch the natural spectacle.

Credit: Yu Wenhao / Shanghai Daily

Haining's cultural heritage is symbolized by Yanguan's Confucius Temple, dating to the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127). Scholars and students have long visited this Confucius-dedicated academic sanctuary for exam luck. It remains a vibrant place where tradition and modernity meet. Cultural activities like calligraphy workshops and themed events are available. The temple hosts the "Six Arts Challenge" during the Spring Festival, an educational and fun game where kids complete tasks for rewards.

Sea God Temple 海神庙 Opening hours: 8:30am-5:30pm Address: the cross of Chunxi Rd and Chaoyun Street春熙路与潮韵街交口 Confucius Temple 孔庙学宫 Opening hours: 8:30am-5:30pm (last entry at 4:30pm) Address: 48 Huancheng Rd S, Yanguan Town盐官镇环城南路48号

11am: Witness the Qiantang Tide The Qiantang River Tide, one of National Geographic's top three tidal wonders, turns the river into a thunderous display of nature's power. The experience that has captivated emperors, poets, and travelers for centuries is best at Yanguan's Tide-Watching Park. The Spring Festival tide symbolizes wealth and fortune, combining natural beauty with cultural significance. The park's Zhan'ao Tower, where Emperor Qianlong watched the surge, offers unobstructed views of the silver-walled waves. For optimal viewing, the tidal bore peaks annually on the 18th day of the 8th lunar month and is visible from the 1st to 5th and 15th to 20th days of every lunar month. Know the daily peak times and arrive an hour early.

Credit: Yu Wenhao / Shanghai Daily

Tide-Watching Park 观潮胜地公园 Opening hours: 8:30am-10pm (last entry at 5pm) Admission: 30 yuan (included in the Yanguan Ancient Town) Address: 80 Chunxi Rd. 春熙路80号

1pm: Yanqiu Street Banquet North Street next to the City God Temple hosts a lavish long-table lunch featuring Emperor Qianlong's favorite hotpot. Try the authentic yanqiu, a flower-shaped fish ball cooked for the emperor nearly three hundred years ago. Musicians perform between courses, combining food and music. The feast is held from February 17-21, the first lunar month, as a local tradition.

Credit: Yu Wenhao / Shanghai Daily

Location: Qianyuan Restaurant 乾元酒楼

Reservation: scan the QR code on site

3pm: Residence of Chen Gelao This residence is not merely an ancient building; it serves as a portal to the Qing Dynasty, rich in documented history and intriguing legend. It was the ancestral home of the Chen family, with its most renowned member, Chen Shiguan, who held the title of Gelao (meaning Grand Secretary), acting as a key adviser to the Chinese emperor.

The Emperor Qianlong stayed here for four times during his famous Southern Inspection Tours. However, what truly captures the imagination is a rumor that Qianlong was in fact the biological son of the Chen family, secretly swapped with a royal princess in an elaborate scheme. Opening hours: 8:30am-5:30pm Address: 105 Guyi Rd.

4pm: Music Temple Fair at City God Temple Dating back to the Northern Song Dynasty (1023 AD,) Yanguan's City God Temple stands as the only surviving temple of its kind in northern Zhejiang. During the Spring Festival, it holds a vibrant Music Temple Fair, blending Chinese New Year traditions with contemporary soundscapes.



Credit: Yu Wenhao / Shanghai Daily

It provides a unique fusion of traditional symphony performances, while the bustling market stalls offer Chinese cultural souvenirs and local delicacies like tanghulu. Opening hours: 8:30am-5:30pm Address: 120 Guyi Rd.

6pm: River Cruise with light and music show Glide along Yanguan's ancient canals on a traditional boat ride transformed into an immersive musical journey.



The "Music River" experience includes live underwater and light shows. This unique combination of nature and art transforms the waterways into a stage with concerts from Lunar New Year's Eve to the Lantern Festival. Opening hours: 8:30am-9pm Address: Changmuqiao Port长木桥码头 Ticket: 60 yuan/per person

Day 2 10am: House of Music As Asia's first officially authorized branch of the Austrian Haus Der Musik, it's the place that lets you conduct a virtual Vienna Philharmonic, compose original tunes, and even experience how animals perceive sound.



Credit: Yu Wenhao / Shanghai Daily

Credit: Yu Wenhao / Shanghai Daily

From the Haydn to Gustav Mahler, its dedicated halls tell the story of 7 musical giants. Each maestro's legacy comes alive through holographic projections and rare artifacts. The exhibits includes classical pianos contemporaneous with Beethoven's compositions and violins from Mozart's era, offering tangible connections to music's golden age. The highlight is a virtual-conductor experience to command a virtual Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra through motion-sensing technology. Opening hours: 10am-8pm (Monday to Friday); 9:30am-8pm (Saturday and Sunday) Address: B1, 188 Gongchen Rd. (Inside the Main Vocal Hotel) Ticket: 50 yuan (Adult); 25 yuan (Child). Free for the guests of Main Vocal Hotel.

1pm: Game of "Yanguan Rivalry" Dive into an immersive role-playing game at the historic Police Department, based on real 1920s events. Solve puzzles, interact with NPCs, and earn prizes.

Credit: Yu Wenhao / Shanghai Daily

Credit: Yu Wenhao / Shanghai Daily

This experience is special because of its local history. The game's 13 NPCs are based on Haining cultural figures. The reporter "Xu Xiaobin" resembles pioneering journalist Xu Xingbin, while "Xu Xiaomo" resembles poet Xu Zhimo. The Soy Sauce Workshop, Salt Gang, Police Department, and Townsfolk are the four factions. Different missions unlock in ancient streets, courtyards, and landmarks for each role. Explore hidden corners of town and uncover your character's personal dramas and alliances with multiple story branches. Three hours are needed to finish everything.

Game Hours: 2pm-5:30pm Location: the former Police Department

Yanguan 48-Hours Itinerary at a Glance

How to Get There High-speed trains between Shanghai and Haining Xi take about 45 minutes (the fastest,) with over 27 trips daily from Shanghai Hongqiao or Shanghai South Railway Station from 6:20am to 20:52pm. Second-class ticket prices range from 31 yuan to 73 yuan. A short Didi transfer will take you to the gate of Yanguan Ancient Town. The journey time is around 30 minutes and costs 50-60 yuan. Driving from Shanghai to Yanguan is about 2 hours. A shuttle bus is available inside the ancient town; a one-way ticket costs 10 yuan per person and is free for hotel guests.

Where to Stay There are 9 hotels and 13 hostels inside the ancient town. For a luxury experience, the Main Vocal Hotel is the top recommendation, perfectly blending modern music culture with ancient charm.



The flagship music-themed resort's design is inspired by the 600-year-old Gongchen Gate of the town. It has a grand lobby reminiscent of Vienna's Golden Hall. Every detail is infused with musical elements, offering a romantic and artistic getaway. The hotel boasts a stunning rooftop infinity pool. It's the premier spot to enjoy panoramic views of the Qiantang River and is absolutely the best choice for watching the spectacular sunset over the water.