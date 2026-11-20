Xiaoxue (小雪, xiǎoxuě), or Minor Snow, is the 20th of China's 24 solar terms and the second of winter. The name is a forecast of sorts: The air is cold enough for snow, but the ground isn't yet cold enough for much of it to accumulate.

The solar terms were developed around the climate of the Yellow River basin in northern China, and Shanghai operates on a rather different schedule. Snow in November here is almost unheard of. Even in midwinter, a real snowfall gets people filming out of their windows.

What it feels like right now Xiaoxue lands on November 22 this year. Shanghai got an early preview of winter this week when a strong cold front came through, with suburban lows dropping to 1-3 degrees Celsius before temperatures begin recovering over the weekend.

Heavy coats are coming out, but officially, it's still autumn. By China's meteorological definition, winter starts once the average temperature stays below 10 degrees Celsius for five days straight, which in Shanghai usually means early December. Meanwhile, the ginkgo trees have gone gold, and the plane trees along Xuhui's streets are shedding their leaves.

Things people do (or used to do) during this term Pickling and curing for winter: In Jiangnan, mustard greens like xuelihong (雪里蕻, xuělǐhóng) get salted down into xuecai (雪菜, xuěcài), which turns up all over Shanghainese cooking. You'll also see sausages, slabs of pork belly, and flattened ducks hanging from windows and alley wires to dry in the cold air. Shanghai's own jiangrou (酱肉, jiàngròu) is pork marinated with soy sauce, sugar, and rice wine, then air-dried.



Credit: Imaginechina

Staying warm without a heater: Before electric heaters, Jiangnan households made do with shoulu (手炉, shǒulú), small metal hand warmers filled with glowing charcoal, and tangpo (汤婆, tāngpó), copper or tin vessels of hot water tucked beneath the bedding. Thick cotton curtains hung over doorways to keep out drafts. Most Shanghai homes still have no central heating, so none of this sounds quaint to anyone who lives here. Pounding glutinous rice: In parts of southern China, Xiaoxue was traditionally the time for ciba (糍粑, cíbā), sticky rice cakes made by pounding steamed glutinous rice in a big mortar. It was heavy work, so it was usually a group effort. In some rural communities, the cakes were also offered to the ox deity as thanks for the animals' labor in the fields. These days, ciba is typically grilled or pan-fried, then rolled in sugar, ground peanuts, or roasted soybean flour.

Credit: Imaginechina