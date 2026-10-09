2 Qing Dynasty Porcelain Artifacts Damaged at British Museum After Bowl Falls From Display Shelf

Two Qing Dynasty porcelain artifacts were damaged at the British Museum after a blue-and-white bowl fell from a display shelf and struck another object below, the museum has confirmed.

The incident happened on October 4 in the Sir Percival David Collection gallery, according to a museum spokesperson quoted by Red Star News. The damaged objects were a Kangxi-period bowl and a small porcelain box.

The museum said the bowl fell from its shelf and hit a lower shelf. It said there were no visible signs of failure in either the shelf or its fittings, and that an investigation was continuing into how the accident occurred.

Both objects have been transferred to the museum’s conservation team for full restoration.

The damaged bowl is a blue-and-white porcelain piece from the Emperor Kangxi period of the Qing Dynasty. According to the British Museum’s collection records, it is an imitation of a 15th-century Ming Dynasty bowl and depicts women in a garden engaged in activities such as viewing paintings, playing music, playing board games and reading. The bowl is 8 centimeters high and 21.6 centimeters in diameter.

The second object is a circular blue-and-white porcelain box decorated with fruiting branches. The British Museum identifies it as a Kangxi-period piece made in Jingdezhen. Both objects previously belonged to Sir Percival David and are now listed by the museum as not on display.