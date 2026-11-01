From 1997 to 2016, Li Yuezhong spent 19 years, four months and 11 days traveling by bicycle through 147 countries – a journey that earned him a reputation as a pioneer of long-distance cycling in China. Now 69, he lives alone in a 35-square-meter home in Tangshan, north China. Once Li started talking about his travels, the stories kept coming. He pulled out photos from his trips abroad – some showed him pushing his bicycle through the Sahara, others posing with armed men. Asked whether he would make the same choice again, he said he would. His first long journey required neither a passport nor a bicycle. In 1979, aged 22, Li walked from Tangshan to Hangzhou, carrying bedding and a hammock. He had grown up reading about places he wanted to see and decided to go himself.

After returning, he sold goods to save money. By 1982, he could afford a Forever bicycle and a second-hand camera. He spent the next 14 months traveling through 21 Chinese provincial-level regions, covering about 25,000 kilometers. Going abroad took longer. After studying English, he moved to Bulgaria in 1991, worked in a Chinese restaurant and eventually opened his own. He later sold the business to finance his next trip. On March 6, 1997, he left Sofia with a bicycle and about US$20,000. He expected to be away for three to five years. Instead, the journey lasted until July 2016, with brief visits home along the way, according to China Adventure Association. Money determined how he traveled. He carried a tent, cooked his own meals and worked when his savings ran low. By 2007, he had spent three years working in the United States to help pay for his travels. Some encounters were harder to prepare for. In Angola in 2000, soldiers took him up a hillside and robbed him, Li recalled. He tried to explain who he was in basic English. Performing magic tricks helped ease the tension; eventually, he took photographs with the soldiers.

Theft repeatedly left him needing another bicycle. But strangers also helped him get moving again. When his bike was stolen in San Francisco, someone he contacted online offered a replacement. Returning to China did not mean he was ready to stay home. In April 2021, aged 64, Li set off on another extended ride around the country. He returned in December 2025, more than four years later, according to the China Adventure Association. As his story spread online, commenters hailed Li as a pioneer of independent travel and Chinese cycling, with some calling him decades ahead of his time. Others asked a more practical question: if you spend your life cycling instead of earning money, what happens when you grow old? "Look back on a wonderful life," Li said.