AI Actor's Operator Fined Over False Contact Lens Advertising

The operator of AI actor Fang Taozi has been fined more than 68,200 yuan (US$10,000) for advertising colored contact lenses with fabricated claims of personal experience, according to penalty details available on business information platform Qichacha.

Guangzhou Wode Film and Television Culture Media Co Ltd produced the videos for an advertiser and posted them on the account of its virtual character. Guangzhou's Panyu District market regulator found that the company had invented claims about the effects of using the product and published false advertising.

The case involved NUTNUTLOOK colored contact lenses. In one video, Fang said, "My contact lenses felt comfortable all day." Another claim said the lenses used a fixed-axis design for highlights, allowing the wearer to blink without concern.

The regulator opened its investigation on August 11, 2026, over suspected advertising of medical devices without the required medical advertising review certificate and false advertising. Its findings identified advertising videos posted from August 3 to August 5.

Earlier media reports described a July 31 advertisement by Fang for the same brand. That advertisement drew criticism over an AI character's eligibility to endorse colored contact lenses, which are classified as Class III medical devices. By August 7, the related advertising videos could no longer be found through searches.