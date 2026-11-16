AI Actor's Operator Fined Over False Contact Lens Advertising
The operator of AI actor Fang Taozi has been fined more than 68,200 yuan (US$10,000) for advertising colored contact lenses with fabricated claims of personal experience, according to penalty details available on business information platform Qichacha.
Guangzhou Wode Film and Television Culture Media Co Ltd produced the videos for an advertiser and posted them on the account of its virtual character. Guangzhou's Panyu District market regulator found that the company had invented claims about the effects of using the product and published false advertising.
The case involved NUTNUTLOOK colored contact lenses. In one video, Fang said, "My contact lenses felt comfortable all day." Another claim said the lenses used a fixed-axis design for highlights, allowing the wearer to blink without concern.
The regulator opened its investigation on August 11, 2026, over suspected advertising of medical devices without the required medical advertising review certificate and false advertising. Its findings identified advertising videos posted from August 3 to August 5.
Earlier media reports described a July 31 advertisement by Fang for the same brand. That advertisement drew criticism over an AI character's eligibility to endorse colored contact lenses, which are classified as Class III medical devices. By August 7, the related advertising videos could no longer be found through searches.
The penalty followed Fang's rapid rise as the lead character in the AI short drama "The Girl Who Was Laid Off." Since its June 12 launch, the series had exceeded 220 million views on one platform, while related topics generated more than 800 million discussions online, earlier media reports said.
Fang's account attracted 400,000 followers within 30 days of her debut. Advertising rates listed on a third-party platform reached 258,000 yuan.
Despite the virtual actor's early growth, third-party platform data showed continuing follower losses.
Editor: Wang Qingchu