Aldi China Faces Lawsuit Over Lookalike Product Amid Disputes Across Beauty, Food and Fashion

Aldi China has been named in an unfair competition lawsuit filed by Shiseido China, with the Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Court scheduled to hear the case on November 5, Jiemian News reported.

The case centers on a makeup primer sold under Aldi's private beauty brand LACURA. The product's outer packaging and bottle design closely resemble those of a primer from its high-end brand Clé de Peau Beauté, also known as CPB.

The defendants include Aldi (China) Investment Co, the product's contract manufacturer and the company which operates the store selling the product.

Shiseido brought the case as an unfair competition dispute rather than a trademark infringement claim. Legal experts said the approach may reflect that LACURA uses an independent brand name and does not directly use Shiseido's trademark, while Shiseido could allege that the packaging takes advantage of CPB's commercial reputation, according to the report.

The legal issue is expected to focus on whether consumers could confuse the two products. Given the large price gap, Aldi could argue that ordinary consumers can easily distinguish them.

The LACURA product sells for 24.9 yuan (US$3.71), while CPB's official price is 540 yuan.

Products sold under Aldi’s own brands have been compared with well-known items across food, household goods, toys and clothing. Its Xunlu oolong tea, for example, has been described online as visually similar to Suntory’s bottled tea, while plush toys priced at around 10 to 20 yuan have been marketed by shoppers as cheaper alternatives to Jellycat. Some sports tops have also been compared with Lululemon’s popular Ebb line.