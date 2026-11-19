APEC in Shenzhen: What Does China Want to Achieve?
by Andy BorehamNovember 19, 2026
APEC has kicked off in Shenzhen under the theme "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together." Shanghai Daily reporter Zhou Weiran joins live from the ground to discuss why Shenzhen was chosen, how the city prepared, the key meetings (including the planned Xi-Putin-Trump talks), what China hopes to achieve, and the media narrative this week.
Will you follow APEC closely? And do you wish more sitting leaders would speak as bluntly as Mayor Brown? Drop your thoughts below.
Editor: Wang Xiang
#Shanghai#Shenzhen
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