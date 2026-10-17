Belt and Road Tax Forum in Jakarta Focuses on Digital Cooperation, Shared Prosperity

The 7th Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Forum opened in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Tuesday, bringing together more than 300 delegates to explore digital transformation and international cooperation in tax administration.

Held under the theme "Smart Taxation, Shared Prosperity," the three-day forum attracted tax officials from nearly 40 jurisdictions, alongside representatives from eight international organizations, institutions and multinational enterprises.

Bimo Wijayanto, Indonesia's Director General of Taxes, called for stronger international collaboration to address the opportunities and challenges of digital transformation. He said Indonesia would expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and share practical experience with international partners to improve tax administration.

Indonesia's Vice Minister of Finance, Nurkholisoh Ibnu Aman, highlighted the importance of policy dialogue, secure information exchange and joint training in addressing tax challenges arising from the digital economy.

The forum also announced the appointment of Huang Suhua, Deputy Director-General of the International Taxation Department at China's State Taxation Administration, as Executive Secretary of the Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Mechanism (BRITACOM) Secretariat.

Huang outlined progress in improving tax certainty, advancing digitalization and strengthening the business environment under successive international cooperation frameworks.

During the forum, BRITACOM plans to release updated versions of its Tax Administration Product Portfolio and Taxpayer Service Product Portfolio, alongside a 2026 compilation of tax administration practices. The publications aim to share practical experience and help participating jurisdictions improve tax governance.

Capacity building is another priority. According to Ho Silvestre In Mui, Director of the Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Capacity Enhancement Group (BRITACEG) and Director of Macau's Financial Services Bureau, six Belt and Road Initiative Tax Academies have been established, with more than 40 training sessions held since September 2025.

Established in April 2019 at China's initiative, BRITACOM currently comprises 38 member tax administrations and 30 observers.

Hosted by Indonesia's Directorate General of Taxes, this forum will also feature discussions on digital tax administration, taxpayer services and capacity building, including a dialogue with business representatives on improving tax services.