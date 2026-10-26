Brothers Secretly Track Same Woman's Car, Receive Different Penalties

Two brothers secretly fitted GPS trackers to the same woman's car in eastern China without knowing what the other was doing, leaving one with a suspended prison sentence and the other an administrative fine, according to Legal Daily.

Prosecutors in Xiangshan County, Zhejiang Province, concluded that the brothers acted independently and should be held responsible separately, rather than treated as accomplices.

The older brother, surnamed Gao, received a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and four months, and a fine of 5,000 yuan (US$750), on May 25. Prosecutors decided against prosecuting his younger brother on August 14. Police subsequently imposed an administrative fine of 3,000 yuan on the younger man.

The woman, surnamed Zhou, reported her suspicions to police in December 2025 after noticing that her colleague, the older brother, repeatedly knew her whereabouts. Surveillance footage showed his younger brother crouching beside her parked car at night and handling its undercarriage.

Prosecutors said the older man, driven by jealousy arising from a personal relationship dispute, bought a tracker online and used a phone app to monitor Zhou's movements. He also paid for taxis to follow her car.

His younger brother separately installed a tracker to investigate suspicions that Zhou had referred her workplace's clients elsewhere, the report said.

Although the older brother initially claimed he had asked his brother to install the device, investigators found different tracker brands, purchase dates and login accounts, and no communications showing coordination. Prosecutors concluded that his initial claim was fabricated.

The devices generated tens of thousands of location records at intervals of 1 to 5 minutes. Prosecutors excluded stationary readings, signal drift and duplicates, identifying more than 400 valid movement records obtained by the older brother and more than 100 by the younger.

The report said judicial interpretations classify illegally obtaining at least 50 movement records as serious and at least 500 as especially serious, potentially carrying up to seven years in prison.

The brothers jointly paid Zhou 160,000 yuan in compensation and obtained her forgiveness. Prosecutors warned that secretly using GPS to obtain another person's movements without permission is unlawful.