Chinese Children's Cartoon Faces Backlash Over 'Suggestive' Shots

Criticism focused on moments in which Mei Yangyang, during high-altitude falls or intense battle scenes, appears to react first by covering her skirt with a shy expression rather than defending herself or escaping danger. Some viewers said the repeated “anti-exposure” gesture did not fit the logic of a life-or-death fight and instead appeared deliberately staged.

The controversy centers on “Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf: Po Jie Shan Hai Jue,” the newest installment in the long-running animated franchise. Viewers said several scenes featuring the character Mei Yangyang appeared inappropriate for a show aimed largely at children.

One of China’s best-known children’s cartoon franchises has been caught in an online backlash after viewers accused its latest series of using suggestive shots and awkward character movements involving a female character.

Other disputed shots included low-angle camera views aimed upward toward the character’s skirt and a scene in which coins controlled by another character, Fei Yangyang, pass under Mei Yangyang’s skirt. The shot was given a close-up, prompting accusations that the scene was unnecessarily suggestive.

The debate quickly spread online, with many users saying such designs were uncomfortable in a children’s animation and reflected careless handling of a young female-coded character.

Supporters of the show argued that critics were overinterpreting the scenes. They said Mei Yangyang has long been portrayed as elegant, image-conscious and ladylike, making the skirt-covering gesture consistent with her personality. Others said the scenes could be understood as teaching younger viewers self-protection and should not be judged through an adult lens.

The production team responded on August 1, saying it had noticed the different interpretations and discussions around Mei Yangyang’s scenes. It said the character’s courage, kindness and resilience remained central to her portrayal, and that the disputed actions and camera choices were not intended to create inappropriate associations or discomfort.

The team thanked viewers for their feedback and said it would review the controversy, make reasonable improvements and handle character movements and camera language more carefully in future episodes.