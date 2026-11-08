Chinese Delivery Rider Stabbed to Death in Melbourne During Work

A Chinese food-delivery rider who had worked in Australia for about nine years to support his family was fatally stabbed in central Melbourne after he and another rider confronted a man allegedly kicking over their bikes, prompting a large vigil and renewed concern over the safety of delivery workers.

The victim, 47-year-old surnamed Feng from China’s Shaanxi Province, was working for delivery platform HungryPanda when the incident occurred near Frederick Way, close to Queen Victoria Market, about 8:10pm on November 6.

Victoria Police said Feng and another man, both believed to be food-delivery riders, saw a man tampering with their bikes and approached him. The three men then became involved in an altercation. Feng was found with suspected stab wounds and died at the scene despite CPR. The second rider, 34, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A nearby restaurant worker who reviewed CCTV footage told 7NEWS that the confrontation began after a man allegedly kicked over two riders’ bicycles.

Police arrested a 51-year-old Footscray man the following morning. Investigators said the riders and the man were not believed to know each other and that police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.