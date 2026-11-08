Chinese Delivery Rider Stabbed to Death in Melbourne During Work
A Chinese food-delivery rider who had worked in Australia for about nine years to support his family was fatally stabbed in central Melbourne after he and another rider confronted a man allegedly kicking over their bikes, prompting a large vigil and renewed concern over the safety of delivery workers.
The victim, 47-year-old surnamed Feng from China’s Shaanxi Province, was working for delivery platform HungryPanda when the incident occurred near Frederick Way, close to Queen Victoria Market, about 8:10pm on November 6.
Victoria Police said Feng and another man, both believed to be food-delivery riders, saw a man tampering with their bikes and approached him. The three men then became involved in an altercation. Feng was found with suspected stab wounds and died at the scene despite CPR. The second rider, 34, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A nearby restaurant worker who reviewed CCTV footage told 7NEWS that the confrontation began after a man allegedly kicked over two riders’ bicycles.
Police arrested a 51-year-old Footscray man the following morning. Investigators said the riders and the man were not believed to know each other and that police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
On November 7, members of Melbourne’s Chinese community, students, delivery riders and other residents gathered to mourn Feng. Flowers, candles and handwritten messages were placed near the scene. ABC reported that local restaurant owners remembered him as a regular visitor who was hardworking and friendly.
Feng’s wife told 7NEWS that he had moved to Australia about nine years ago to earn money for the family and had planned to return to China within another year or two. His wife and two adult children remained in China, while Feng also helped pay for the care of his father, who had suffered a stroke and lived in a nursing home costing the family about 4,000 to 5,000 yuan (US$597-US$746) a month.
The Chinese Consulate-General in Melbourne said it had activated its emergency consular protection mechanism, contacted Feng’s family and asked Australian authorities to fully investigate the killing and handle the case according to law. It said it was also assisting the family with arrangements following his death.
The case has also prompted discussion among Chinese delivery workers in Melbourne about platform rules and personal safety. Several riders and restaurant operators told Chinese media The Cover that workers could face financial losses when deliveries were stolen, damaged or lost, which they argued could discourage riders from simply walking away from confrontations.
HungryPanda said after the killing that, under its rules, riders are not required to pay for food lost because of theft, robbery or safety concerns and are not penalized for abandoning an order when they feel unsafe. The company said it had reminded all riders to stop deliveries, leave the area and call Australia’s emergency number, 000, whenever they believed they were in danger.
HungryPanda confirmed Feng was a registered rider and said it had created a dedicated response team, was contacting his family and was cooperating with Victoria Police.
Editor: Wang Qingchu