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Chongming Island
Wanda Plaza
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Chongming Sees Robust National Day Holiday Consumption

by Ding Yining
October 16, 2026
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Chongming Sees Robust National Day Holiday Consumption
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Chongming welcomes visitors who want to enjoy an idyllic rural scenery.

Shanghai's Chongming Island fully leveraged its advantages as a world-class ecological island and took advantage of the Shanghai Chongming Rural Culture and Tourism Festival during the recent National Day Holiday.

Consumption sentiment remained strong during the holiday, as district authorities strengthened the integration of culture, retail, tourism, and sports events.

According to statistics from the District Culture and Tourism Bureau, the island's 24 A-level scenic spots received a total of 201,600 visitors from October 1 to October 7.

During the Chongming Rural Culture and Tourism Festival, over 40 distinctive tourism and leisure activities were held at iconic spots such as the Dongping National Forest Park, the Guangming Tianyuan Scenic Area and Yingdong Resort.

The diverse cultural and tourism offerings fueled demand for local accommodation.

The average occupancy rate of mid- to high-end hotels in Chongming reached 73.54 percent over the seven-day holiday.

Boutique rural homestays such as Songman, Houyuan, and West Coast Oxygen Bar were particularly popular as guests chose to wind down and enjoy the idyllic rural scenery.

District-wide discount campaigns, coupled with specialty bazaars, fun interactive activities and cultural performances, drove up retail sales and foot traffic.

Chongming Wanda Plaza received 310,600 visitors from October 1 to October 6.

The Nanmen (South Gate) Night Market in Chengqiao Town gained popularity with its nostalgic atmosphere, and over 70 snack and toy stalls attracted a total of 183,000 visitors, a significant increase compared to the same period last year.

Editor: Gao Ceng

#Chongming Island#Wanda Plaza#Shanghai
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