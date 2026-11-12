Dove Fined 800,000 Yuan for Ad That Made Cheating Look Sweet

The operator of the "Dove Official Flagship Store" on short-video platform Kuaishou was fined 800,000 yuan (US$112,000) in October after Shanghai's Putuo District market regulators found that an advertisement for a chocolate gift box promoted unfaithful relationships and went against good social morals.

The clip posted by Shanghai Zongzheng Food Co Ltd, which runs the store, included the line: "I've been asking my boyfriend for the Dove colorful gift box for a long time and he still wouldn't buy it for me. Today, while my boyfriend was away, I shared the post with someone I was seeing on the side; he drove two hours to bring it over. So sweet."

Shanghai Municipal Administration for Market Regulation said the video packaged disloyalty in a relationship as a "sweet experience," promoted misguided views on love and marriage, and violated good social morals.

The Putuo District bureau imposed the administrative penalty in October under China's advertising law.