Early iPhone Duo Screen Failures Raise Questions Over Hinge Design

Some iPhone Duo owners are reporting inner-screen failures just days after launch, with several saying their phones produced an audible crack while being opened or closed before bright lines appeared across the display.

The failures described on social media appear strikingly similar. In many cases, the damage is concentrated near the same section of the fold, around the transition between an opening for the crossing flex cable and the central hinge support. Some users said their phones failed within hours of purchase or during the initial setup process.

One Australian user told The Verge that his iPhone Duo cracked after about 6 hours of use and fewer than 20 openings. He said he felt something beneath the screen near the hinge, then heard a crack as the display broke along the fold. Apple replaced the phone with a new unit, according to the report.

Repair specialist iFixit has since examined the phone using CT scans, teardown footage and Apple patent material to build a three-dimensional model of the hinge and investigate possible causes.