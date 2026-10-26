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Early iPhone Duo Screen Failures Raise Questions Over Hinge Design

by Shine
October 26, 2026
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Early iPhone Duo Screen Failures Raise Questions Over Hinge Design
Caption: People complain about the inner-screen failures on Chinese social media.

Some iPhone Duo owners are reporting inner-screen failures just days after launch, with several saying their phones produced an audible crack while being opened or closed before bright lines appeared across the display.

The failures described on social media appear strikingly similar. In many cases, the damage is concentrated near the same section of the fold, around the transition between an opening for the crossing flex cable and the central hinge support. Some users said their phones failed within hours of purchase or during the initial setup process.

One Australian user told The Verge that his iPhone Duo cracked after about 6 hours of use and fewer than 20 openings. He said he felt something beneath the screen near the hinge, then heard a crack as the display broke along the fold. Apple replaced the phone with a new unit, according to the report.

Repair specialist iFixit has since examined the phone using CT scans, teardown footage and Apple patent material to build a three-dimensional model of the hinge and investigate possible causes.

Early iPhone Duo Screen Failures Raise Questions Over Hinge Design

One theory is that a central support component may occasionally fail to retract properly when the phone closes, putting pressure on the flexible display. Another possibility involves curved hinge rails that temporarily rise above surrounding parts during folding. If one of those rails catches or fails to return to position, it could scrape or press against the screen.

iFixit also noted that several edges and components converge in the area where many failures have occurred, potentially concentrating stress on the thin multilayer display. It cautioned, however, that these remain hypotheses rather than confirmed causes.

Apple has not publicly commented on the reported failures or said whether they reflect a broader hardware defect. The Verge and 9to5Mac both said they had contacted the company for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.

There is also no indication yet of how widespread the problem is. While the reports have attracted attention because of their similar failure pattern and the speed at which some devices broke, only a small number of cases have been publicly documented so far.

For now, affected users appear to have had mixed experiences depending on where they bought the phone. Several Apple Store customers received replacement devices, while some carrier customers reportedly faced longer waits or disputes over whether the damage was accidental.

Editor: Wang Qingchu

#Apple
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