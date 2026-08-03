Elderly Pair Lost for 30 Hours After Superstition Keeps Them Silent During Rescue
Two elderly herb pickers were rescued from a mountain in Beijing after spending more than 30 hours stranded, with rescuers saying an old superstition kept them from answering repeated calls during the search.
The pair went missing on July 29 after entering a wild mountain area in Liulimiao Town, Huairou District, to pick medicinal herbs, according to the Beijing News and local rescue authorities. The man, 73, and the woman, 58, were local neighbors who often went into the hills together.
The Huairou District Fire and Rescue Bureau received an emergency call at 9:06pm that day, when the two had already been missing for about 16 hours. Firefighters were sent to the area.
By 11:10pm, rescuers had joined local police and villagers familiar with the terrain. The two elderly people had left at about 5:30am and did not carry mobile phones because there was no signal in the mountain area. They also had no food or drinking water, making the situation increasingly urgent.
Search teams worked through the night in dense vegetation, steep wet paths and poor visibility. After nearly 17 hours of searching, rescuers found the pair at 4:48pm the next day in an uninhabited section of the mountain. Both were exhausted but had no visible injuries. Rescuers gave them water and food before escorting them downhill.
The two were safely brought down at 7:16pm on July 30.
Afterward, firefighters learned why the search had taken so long. The pair said they had heard rescuers calling their names but did not dare answer because of a local old saying that people in the mountains should not respond when their names are called, and should not say they are thirsty or hungry.
The belief caused them to keep moving silently and repeatedly walk in the opposite direction from search teams, rescuers said. The misunderstanding, combined with the rugged terrain and slippery mountain paths, greatly increased the difficulty of the operation.
Editor: Wang Qingchu