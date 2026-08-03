Elderly Pair Lost for 30 Hours After Superstition Keeps Them Silent During Rescue

Two elderly herb pickers were rescued from a mountain in Beijing after spending more than 30 hours stranded, with rescuers saying an old superstition kept them from answering repeated calls during the search.

The pair went missing on July 29 after entering a wild mountain area in Liulimiao Town, Huairou District, to pick medicinal herbs, according to the Beijing News and local rescue authorities. The man, 73, and the woman, 58, were local neighbors who often went into the hills together.

The Huairou District Fire and Rescue Bureau received an emergency call at 9:06pm that day, when the two had already been missing for about 16 hours. Firefighters were sent to the area.

By 11:10pm, rescuers had joined local police and villagers familiar with the terrain. The two elderly people had left at about 5:30am and did not carry mobile phones because there was no signal in the mountain area. They also had no food or drinking water, making the situation increasingly urgent.

Search teams worked through the night in dense vegetation, steep wet paths and poor visibility. After nearly 17 hours of searching, rescuers found the pair at 4:48pm the next day in an uninhabited section of the mountain. Both were exhausted but had no visible injuries. Rescuers gave them water and food before escorting them downhill.