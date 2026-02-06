Esports Club Makes History with Global Championship in South Korea

Shanghai-based esports club UNKNOWN won the Freestyle International Masters Association (IMA) global championship in South Korea. It is the first Chinese esports club to win FreeStyle Street Basketball at an overseas IMA event.

Team China sets multiple historic benchmarks at this year's IMA tournament.

China broke several records at this year's IMA tournament. It secured a decisive 6-3 victory in the team competition. Club UNKNOWN played a pivotal role, delivering three consecutive wins that effectively sealed the championship. UNKNOWN also captured the Individual Championship title, sweeping the event's top honors.

FreeStyle Street Basketball, developed in South Korea and introduced in China over two decades ago, is operated by Shanghai Tianyou Software, a subsidiary of the Shenzhen-listed Century Huatong Group. Tianyou nurtured UNKNOWN within the Shanghai-based domestic esports league FSPL.

Century Huatong plans to leverage its mature tournament ecosystem to expand globally in esports and IPs following the win. It also supports Shanghai's goal of becoming the world's leading esports hub. The victory shows the city's 2025 "Ten Measures" policy's strong support for finance, venues, and talent.

It's said that one-third of Chinese esports clubs set up headquarters or key branches in Shanghai now.