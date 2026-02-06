[News]
Shanghai
Shenzhen

Esports Club Makes History with Global Championship in South Korea

by Zhu Shenshen
February 6, 2026
Share Article:
Esports Club Makes History with Global Championship in South Korea
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Team China set multiple historic benchmarks at this year's IMA tournament.

Shanghai-based esports club UNKNOWN won the Freestyle International Masters Association (IMA) global championship in South Korea. It is the first Chinese esports club to win FreeStyle Street Basketball at an overseas IMA event.

Team China sets multiple historic benchmarks at this year's IMA tournament.

China broke several records at this year's IMA tournament. It secured a decisive 6-3 victory in the team competition. Club UNKNOWN played a pivotal role, delivering three consecutive wins that effectively sealed the championship. UNKNOWN also captured the Individual Championship title, sweeping the event's top honors.

FreeStyle Street Basketball, developed in South Korea and introduced in China over two decades ago, is operated by Shanghai Tianyou Software, a subsidiary of the Shenzhen-listed Century Huatong Group. Tianyou nurtured UNKNOWN within the Shanghai-based domestic esports league FSPL.

Century Huatong plans to leverage its mature tournament ecosystem to expand globally in esports and IPs following the win. It also supports Shanghai's goal of becoming the world's leading esports hub. The victory shows the city's 2025 "Ten Measures" policy's strong support for finance, venues, and talent.

It's said that one-third of Chinese esports clubs set up headquarters or key branches in Shanghai now.

Esports Club Makes History with Global Championship in South Korea
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: UNKNOWN swept the event's top honors.
#Shanghai#Shenzhen
Share Article:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It...

'Echoes of the Silk Road' Displays Xinjiang Cultural Relics
FEATURED
[NEWS]
'Echoes of the Silk Road' Displays Xinjiang Cultural Relics
@ Ding Yining,Wang RuoxiLineFeb 10, 2026
Minhang Action Plan Aims to Create a World-class Business Environment
[News]
Minhang Action Plan Aims to Create a World-class Business Environment
Minhang is improving its business climate, and the Grand neoBay Science and Technology Hub is advancing significantly.
Fashion Park Neighborhood, Qingnian Road Top Popularity Chart
[News]
Fashion Park Neighborhood, Qingnian Road Top Popularity Chart
The Fashion Park Neighborhood and Qingnian Road in Qibao Ancient Town are among the top 10 most popular communities and specialty districts selected in Minhang.
Daily Buzz: 10 February 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Daily Buzz: 10 February 2026
A quick look at the market, business and economic news making headlines in China.

Popular Reads

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud
1

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud

[Expats & Ailments] Bangladeshi Woman with Miscarriage History Has Baby After TCM Therapy
2

[Expats & Ailments] Bangladeshi Woman with Miscarriage History Has Baby After TCM Therapy

China Delivery Platform Scraps 'Kowtow-for-Hire' Chinese New Year Service After Backlash
3

China Delivery Platform Scraps 'Kowtow-for-Hire' Chinese New Year Service After Backlash

Bryde's Whale Injured in Boat Collision Near Weizhou Island
4

Bryde's Whale Injured in Boat Collision Near Weizhou Island

Esports Club Makes History with Global Championship in South Korea