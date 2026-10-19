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France, Italy and Belgium Hit by Protests Over Living Costs and Public Services

by Shine
October 19, 2026
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France, Italy and Belgium Hit by Protests Over Living Costs and Public Services
Credit: AFP
Caption: Protesters walk next to tear gas and the 'Statue de la Republique' covered with a banner reading "1961 - Police drown Algerians" as they gather during an unauthorised demonstration at Place de la Republique central Paris, on October 18, 2026.

President Emmanuel Macron yesterday condemned the “unbridled” violence that erupted during nationwide cost-of-living protests in France, as unrest spread into a second day and similar demonstrations were held in Italy and Belgium.

Nearly 2,400 people were arrested in France on Saturday and almost 1,000 police and gendarmes were injured, seven seriously, according to the French Interior Ministry. Town halls were burned, shops looted and clashes reported in Paris, Lyon, Limoges and other cities.

In a televised address, Macron distinguished between protesters with “legitimate demands” and those responsible for destruction and looting. He said local authorities could ban certain gatherings if necessary, but stopped short of declaring a state of emergency or imposing a curfew.

France, Italy and Belgium Hit by Protests Over Living Costs and Public Services
Credit: AFP
Caption: A shopkeeper clears up in front of his damaged shop in Paris on October 18, 2026.

Police in Paris used tear gas and stun grenades yesterday against several hundred people who gathered near Place de la République following calls on social media. Authorities said 42 people were arrested and at least five stores were looted.

Saturday’s demonstrations brought together trade unions, students and members of the Yellow Vest movement amid anger over the cost of living, deteriorating public services and prospects for young people. The unrest was among France’s worst in years.

Italy saw similar tensions over the weekend. In Milan, protests against high living costs and other economic grievances turned violent as masked demonstrators threw objects at police, vandalized and looted shops and set fires near the city center. Police used tear gas and water cannons, and dozens of people were detained. Clashes were also reported in Turin, Bologna and Bergamo. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence while saying peaceful protest remained a right.

A separate demonstration in Rome organized by the CGIL trade union and civil-society groups focused on wages, precarious employment, housing, public healthcare and education, and what organizers described as an increasingly unaffordable cost of living.

In Belgium, several hundred mostly young protesters clashed with police in central Brussels on Saturday during demonstrations over education costs and access to higher education. Police used tear gas and water cannons after protesters overturned a car. Demonstrations were also held in Liège. Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin condemned the violence and said authorities would act to restore public order.

Editor: Wang Qingchu

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