[News]
Nanjing

Free Noodle Shops Spark Dispute With Nanjing Restaurants

by Shine
November 10, 2026
Share Article:
Free Noodle Shops Spark Dispute With Nanjing Restaurants
Caption: Long lines of customers are seen outside the free noodle restaurant in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province.

Two noodle shops offering free meals to anyone in Nanjing have drawn praise from diners and complaints from nearby restaurant owners, prompting a review by local authorities over their operations and impact on surrounding businesses.

The shops serve diners regardless of age or financial circumstances. Regulators in the city's Jiangning District said charitable activity itself does not violate laws or regulations and cannot be ordered to stop simply because it is charitable, according to a Yangtze Evening News.

A nearby noodle restaurant owner, surnamed Ma, said his restaurant's revenue had fallen by nearly half compared with the corresponding period. The family took over the business in April and was still trying to recoup its investment.

Queues outside the free noodle shop stretched to his doorway during its opening days, Ma said. On the second day, the free shop's owner visited his restaurant and paid 10,000 yuan (US$1,500), but Ma and his family said the payment could not resolve the continuing loss of business.

Another restaurant operator, Li Fang, who has run her business for more than a decade, said regular customers had stopped coming after the free meals became available.

Li said a nearby labor market attracted day laborers who could earn more than 100 yuan per job, enough to support themselves for several days. She recounted one regular customer saying there was no longer a need to work because free food was available.

Responding to questions about unfair competition, the relevant authorities said repeated visits and discussions had so far found no profit-making or publicity-stunt activity. They said the free meals, as currently understood, did not constitute unfair competition and that neighboring businesses' declining sales could not simply be blamed on the shop.

Free Noodle Shops Spark Dispute With Nanjing Restaurants

The owner of the free noodle shops, surnamed Zhang, said his original aim was to do good by offering more people a meal and letting them experience kindness. He said anyone was welcome, regardless of their financial circumstances.

Zhang said the branch had been open for seven or eight days and was serving more than 1,000 diners daily, with waits of up to several dozen minutes. He previously ran a vegetarian buffet before switching to noodles.

Asked whether the shops might eventually charge, Zhang ruled it out. “The name of the shops has already closed off that option,” he said, adding that there was currently no business model for making a profit.

The Daishan branch serves roughly 1,600 bowls a day, while the two shops together provide more than 3,000, Zhang said. Allowing for Tuesday closures, that would amount to roughly 80,000 bowls over an estimated 26 operating days a month. He did not specify the monthly cost of sustaining that volume.

Zhang initially envisaged opening 10 shops, each serving 500 bowls daily, for a combined total of 5,000. With the existing branches already serving more than expected, he said the eventual number of shops might be smaller.

Editor: Wang Qingchu

#Nanjing
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

[Hai Streets] Hongqiao: From Airfield to Business District
FEATURED
[Hai Streets] Hongqiao: From Airfield to Business District
@ ShineLineNov 3, 2026
[Hai Streets] Explore Hongqiao Area, It's More than Exhibitions
[Hai Guide]
[Hai Streets] Explore Hongqiao Area, It's More than Exhibitions
Climbing, roast duck, secondhand finds and waterside walks: how to spend a free afternoon or a full day around Hongqiao.
A Wedding Invitation to Strangers Brings China to a Mountain Village
[News]
A Wedding Invitation to Strangers Brings China to a Mountain Village
An online invitation from a young man in rural Yunnan brought guests, cooks and volunteers together to help build a celebration far bigger than he had imagined.
A Wedding Invitation to Strangers Brings China to a Mountain Village
A Wedding Invitation to Strangers Brings China to a Mountain Village
A Wedding Invitation to Strangers Brings China to a Mountain Village

Popular Reads

Small Companies, Big Market: The Quiet Battle to Get New Zealand Brands onto Chinese Shelves
1

Small Companies, Big Market: The Quiet Battle to Get New Zealand Brands onto Chinese Shelves

CIIE Report Offers Vital Tips for Chinese Firms 'Going Global'
2

CIIE Report Offers Vital Tips for Chinese Firms 'Going Global'

Global Craft Takes Center Stage as Shanghai Artwork Trade Week Opens
3

Global Craft Takes Center Stage as Shanghai Artwork Trade Week Opens

From Display to Pharmacies: China's Import Expo Offers Peek Into Latest Drugs
4

From Display to Pharmacies: China's Import Expo Offers Peek Into Latest Drugs

AISHAISH