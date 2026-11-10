Free Noodle Shops Spark Dispute With Nanjing Restaurants
Two noodle shops offering free meals to anyone in Nanjing have drawn praise from diners and complaints from nearby restaurant owners, prompting a review by local authorities over their operations and impact on surrounding businesses.
The shops serve diners regardless of age or financial circumstances. Regulators in the city's Jiangning District said charitable activity itself does not violate laws or regulations and cannot be ordered to stop simply because it is charitable, according to a Yangtze Evening News.
A nearby noodle restaurant owner, surnamed Ma, said his restaurant's revenue had fallen by nearly half compared with the corresponding period. The family took over the business in April and was still trying to recoup its investment.
Queues outside the free noodle shop stretched to his doorway during its opening days, Ma said. On the second day, the free shop's owner visited his restaurant and paid 10,000 yuan (US$1,500), but Ma and his family said the payment could not resolve the continuing loss of business.
Another restaurant operator, Li Fang, who has run her business for more than a decade, said regular customers had stopped coming after the free meals became available.
Li said a nearby labor market attracted day laborers who could earn more than 100 yuan per job, enough to support themselves for several days. She recounted one regular customer saying there was no longer a need to work because free food was available.
Responding to questions about unfair competition, the relevant authorities said repeated visits and discussions had so far found no profit-making or publicity-stunt activity. They said the free meals, as currently understood, did not constitute unfair competition and that neighboring businesses' declining sales could not simply be blamed on the shop.
The owner of the free noodle shops, surnamed Zhang, said his original aim was to do good by offering more people a meal and letting them experience kindness. He said anyone was welcome, regardless of their financial circumstances.
Zhang said the branch had been open for seven or eight days and was serving more than 1,000 diners daily, with waits of up to several dozen minutes. He previously ran a vegetarian buffet before switching to noodles.
Asked whether the shops might eventually charge, Zhang ruled it out. “The name of the shops has already closed off that option,” he said, adding that there was currently no business model for making a profit.
The Daishan branch serves roughly 1,600 bowls a day, while the two shops together provide more than 3,000, Zhang said. Allowing for Tuesday closures, that would amount to roughly 80,000 bowls over an estimated 26 operating days a month. He did not specify the monthly cost of sustaining that volume.
Zhang initially envisaged opening 10 shops, each serving 500 bowls daily, for a combined total of 5,000. With the existing branches already serving more than expected, he said the eventual number of shops might be smaller.
Editor: Wang Qingchu