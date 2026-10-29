Hangzhou Man Sentenced for Making GHB to Drug Girlfriend

A man in Hangzhou has been sentenced to four months' criminal detention for manufacturing GHB at home using recipes obtained through artificial intelligence. He told prosecutors he planned to use the drug on his girlfriend to gain access to her phone.

The man, surnamed Sun, was convicted of manufacturing drugs in September 2026 and fined 1,000 yuan (US$150), according to a report by Dushi Kuaibao. His laboratory equipment and chemical materials were confiscated.

Sun produced 56.62 grams of solution containing gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, or GHB, a strictly controlled psychotropic substance, the report said. The figure refers to the total weight of the solution, rather than pure GHB.

He met his girlfriend, referred to as Xiaoli, through a dating website in early 2023. Sun was unemployed and felt under financial pressure from her spending habits. He also suspected she was seeing other people, and the couple's disputes involved both their relationship and money.

After learning about the substance through short science videos, Sun used AI tools to gather formulas and procedures between 2024 and June 2025. He bought professional laboratory equipment and chemical materials online and set up a makeshift laboratory in his home.

He kept the solution in sealed containers at home, the report said.

Police arrested Sun in January 2026 after identifying a suspicious lead during routine checks. Investigators found laboratory equipment scattered through his living room and bedroom, along with bottles of unidentified liquids and crystals. Forensic testing detected GHB in the seized solution samples.

"I knew it counted as a drug. I just wanted her to drink it and fall asleep so I could look through her phone," Sun told prosecutors, according to the report.

Prosecutors in Hangzhou's Gongshu District recommended a sentence taking into account Sun's voluntary admission of guilt and acceptance of punishment after his arrest.

Prosecutors warned that GHB can suppress the central nervous system, impair consciousness and cause memory loss. They said misuse can lead to dependence, while an overdose can cause respiratory depression, coma or death.