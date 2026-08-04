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Hong Kong Fertility Center Mixes Up Embryo Samples as Police Hunt Malaysian Staffer

by Shine
August 4, 2026
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Hong Kong Fertility Center Mixes Up Embryo Samples as Police Hunt Malaysian Staffer

Hong Kong police are hunting a Malaysian staffer after eight of nine embryo biopsy samples from two couples at a fertility center were found not to match their biological parents, Guangzhou Daily reported yesterday.

The case was being handled as fraud and was unrelated to embryo trafficking, according to details disclosed by Hong Kong's Human Reproductive Technology Authority.

The authority said the Heal Fertility Center made an error while sending embryo biopsy tissue samples to a laboratory for testing in early July. DNA comparisons found that eight of the nine samples submitted by the two couples did not belong to their biological parents.

Police identified a Malaysian employee responsible for collecting the samples as a suspect. Investigators believe the employee made a mistake during the sampling process and tried to cover it up with false statements. The employee gave a caution statement to police late last month, left Hong Kong the following day and later resigned from the employer from overseas. Police have issued a wanted notice for the employee.

A full review found no evidence that the embryos stored by the center had been switched or mixed up. Authorities also said there was no evidence of embryo misimplantation, abnormal fetal development or miscarriage linked to the incident.

The authority has suspended 14 of the center's 17 treatment services, retaining only three services related to the storage of gametes or embryos until the authority and police complete their investigations.

Hong Kong Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau said the incident was unusual and that the government took it seriously. The government has notified other assisted-reproduction providers across Hong Kong and reminded them to strictly follow relevant procedures.

Editor: Wang Qingchu

#Guangzhou
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