After five decades of painting stripes, Sean Scully still doesn't read too much into them.

Ask the Irish-born artist what his signature blocks and bands of color can express today that they couldn't in his younger years, and he gives a refreshingly untheoretical response.

"I'm not interested in thinking like that, examining myself, or interrogating myself," he added, before declaring with unmistakable confidence. "I'm a great colorist. I know this. Thank you, God."

At 81, Scully has little interest in dissecting his own artistic evolution. But get him talking about color, the beauty of imperfection, or the need to make something ugly, and he has plenty to say.

Those ideas run through two contrasting bodies of work recently presented in Shanghai: the quiet, atmospheric " Landline " paintings at Lisson Gallery and the fractured, almost combative "Tower" series shown at the nearby Capitol Theater Building.

The " Landline " exhibition, running through January 30, 2027, marks Scully's first solo presentation in Shanghai since his landmark 2014 retrospective.

The paintings initially seem straightforward. Their surfaces have thick horizontal red, blue, ochre, and gray bands.

Figures, buildings, and landmarks are absent. The colors evoke a fading horizon, a darkening sea, and the last light over land.

Scully said the works grew largely out of his experiences looking at the Irish landscape. Had he lived in the 19th century, he mused, he probably would have been a landscape painter.

He even joked that adding a fishing boat to one of his stripes might make his work more popular in Ireland.

Instead, he leaves the boats out.

The horizontal bands preserve the rhythm of abstraction, but they are anything but mechanical. Their edges waver and overlap. Paint is dragged across paint, sometimes exposing what lies underneath, sometimes burying it beneath another layer.