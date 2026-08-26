Jing'an District Rides Esports Boom into UHD
The 2026 Global Esports Conference was held in Jing'an recently, underscoring the district's growing role in the global gaming and esports industry.
The conference unveiled the 2026 Shanghai Esports Masters and the 2026 China College Esports League Finals, and launched Jing'an's new core functional zone for the gaming and esports industry.
Jing'an began building its esports ecosystem in 2019, when it became the first district in Shanghai to propose developing a core area for a "Global Esports Capital".
More than 100 gaming and esports companies are now based in the district, spanning game development, tournaments, broadcasting, clubs and related businesses. Notable names include Riot Games, whose only global development center outside its United States headquarters is based here and has worked on hit titles such as "League of Legends" and "Valorant".
Major events, including the Global Esports Conference and Shanghai Esports Masters, are also helping spur broader consumer spending and industry growth.
Jing'an Deputy District Head Wan Wanli said the district will continue to develop its esports cluster in the Daning Functional Zone, strengthen support for businesses and talent, and attract more global resources.
Daning is building more than an industry park, with support spanning business services, talent and innovation.
About 10,000 square meters has been reserved for a new gaming industry park, alongside public esports facilities. Companies can access production space, policy support and industry connections, while partnerships with universities and overseas service providers aim to strengthen talent development and international expansion.
The district is also encouraging gaming technologies such as game engines, AI-generated content and interactive storytelling to expand into fields including industrial design and digital museums, while linking gaming IP with culture, tourism and consumer experiences.
UHD emerges as the next growth engine
Jing'an is taking its technology ambitions beyond esports, building a broader ultra-high-definition (UHD) audiovisual industry around AI, immersive technology and content creation.
Since launching the sector in 2025, the district has attracted more than 200 UHD companies, with industry revenue exceeding 90 billion yuan (US$12.5 billion). The Shanghai UHD Audiovisual Industrial Cluster has emerged as a major hub, bringing together technology developers, content creators, startups and industry services.
Jing'an is also strengthening its international links. On July 19, global technology and business leaders gathered for the AI Peak Summit at the Shibei International Science and Innovation Community, held alongside the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC).
The summit launched the Shanghai UHD Audiovisual Industrial Cluster Global Excellence Think Tank, a platform connecting global innovation resources with Shanghai's audiovisual technology sector. Global strategy expert Klaus Wehage, Silicon Valley early-stage investor Bill Reichert and Professor Daniel Kammen, a Nobel Peace Prize IPCC contributor and member of the US National Academy of Sciences, were appointed as the cluster's first international advisors.
A key driver of the sector is π Space, an innovation hub focused on AI-powered UHD content and applications. Developed with Shanghai University, it brings together universities, industry platforms and startups working on technologies including AI, VR/AR, 8K UHD and virtual production.
Its OPC innovation community is already fully occupied by companies developing AI-generated content and metaverse applications, with technologies that can be applied to gaming, virtual events and interactive entertainment.
The hub is also expanding its research network. In the third quarter, π Space plans to work with the Ultra HD World Association (UWA) and Himalaya on standards for in-car spatial-audio productions. It is also deepening partnerships with Shanghai University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University in areas like virtual production, visual content powered by AI-generated content and AI applications for cultural preservation.
The technology is already moving into commercial applications, from large-scale VR projects such as "Horizon of Khufu" and "The Secret of the Pyramid Builders" to digital healthcare and industrial inspection. The strategy is to move UHD beyond displays and entertainment, connecting technology, content and real-world applications across gaming, culture, retail and other industries.
Editor: Li Qian