Jing'an District Rides Esports Boom into UHD

The 2026 Global Esports Conference was held in Jing'an recently, underscoring the district's growing role in the global gaming and esports industry.

The conference unveiled the 2026 Shanghai Esports Masters and the 2026 China College Esports League Finals, and launched Jing'an's new core functional zone for the gaming and esports industry.

Jing'an began building its esports ecosystem in 2019, when it became the first district in Shanghai to propose developing a core area for a "Global Esports Capital".

More than 100 gaming and esports companies are now based in the district, spanning game development, tournaments, broadcasting, clubs and related businesses. Notable names include Riot Games, whose only global development center outside its United States headquarters is based here and has worked on hit titles such as "League of Legends" and "Valorant".

Major events, including the Global Esports Conference and Shanghai Esports Masters, are also helping spur broader consumer spending and industry growth.

Jing'an Deputy District Head Wan Wanli said the district will continue to develop its esports cluster in the Daning Functional Zone, strengthen support for businesses and talent, and attract more global resources.

Daning is building more than an industry park, with support spanning business services, talent and innovation.

About 10,000 square meters has been reserved for a new gaming industry park, alongside public esports facilities. Companies can access production space, policy support and industry connections, while partnerships with universities and overseas service providers aim to strengthen talent development and international expansion.

The district is also encouraging gaming technologies such as game engines, AI-generated content and interactive storytelling to expand into fields including industrial design and digital museums, while linking gaming IP with culture, tourism and consumer experiences.